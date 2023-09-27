Berlin Barracks BCI - Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003940
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: VSP BCI, Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: Unknown
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1276 East Rd, Berlin
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault - no consent
ACCUSED: David Marthers
AGE:28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In July of 2023, members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a complaint of sexual assault by an estranged partner. Subsequent investigation, Marthers was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of sexual assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/23 @ 0830hrs
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
Vermont State Police - Berlin
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
578 Paine Tpke N,
Berlin, VT 05602
P)802-229-9191
F)802-229-2648