Berlin Barracks BCI - Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003940

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: VSP BCI, Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: Unknown

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1276 East Rd, Berlin

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault - no consent

ACCUSED: David Marthers

AGE:28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In July of 2023, members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a complaint of sexual assault by an estranged partner. Subsequent investigation, Marthers was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of sexual assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/23 @ 0830hrs

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

Vermont State Police - Berlin

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

578 Paine Tpke N,

Berlin, VT 05602

P)802-229-9191

F)802-229-2648