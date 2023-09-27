PodcastOne Partners with Emmy Award Winning Journalist and Filmmaker Barbara Schroeder for the Exclusive Release of Season 2 of Bad Bad Thing: The Blackstone Sisters





PodcastOne Set as Executive Producer for IP Derivatives

Bad Bad Thing Season One Has Tallied 2 Million Downloads to Date

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that it has again joined forces with director and Emmy Award winning journalist Barbara Schroeder (Netflix’s “Evil Genius”) to produce and distribute another must-listen true crime podcast event: season 2 of Bad Bad Thing: The Blackstone Sisters, a limited podcast series that goes behind the sensational tabloid headlines that splashed across Hollywood and the nation in 2015. Debuting October 4, 2023, Bad Bad Thing: The Blackstone Sisters is available via PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

In March, 2015, Jill Blackstone, a respected television talk show producer was accused of killing her disabled sister Wendy and their rescue dogs. Jill Blackstone claimed the deaths were caused by accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Police however believe that Jill produced the scene to make it look like an accident after they find Wendy and three family dogs in a closed garage with a barbecue grill.

Years later, the case against Jill Blackstone ended with a “no contest” plea deal, leaving questions unanswered, and the mystery of what really happened, unsolved. Now, an anonymous source has come forward to release evidence never before made public, so that the real story of what happened to Wendy Blackstone, and the secrets being kept by the Blackstone family, can finally be revealed.

“Bad Bad Thing: The Blackstone Sisters is the headline gripping story of a Hollywood television producer accused of an almost unfathomable crime. A woman who once produced the biggest talk show headlines, suddenly becomes the headline. Barbara has once again outdone herself, bringing to life this true-crime podcast,” said Kit Gray, President and co-founder of PodcastOne.

Schroeder, a journalist and documentarian, wrote and directed the Netflix true crime series, “Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist,” about an unsolved FBI case in Erie, PA. She is the recipient of multiple Emmy awards for investigative journalism. Her previous podcast with PodcastOne, Bad Bad Thing, debuted in 2021 to rave reviews and numerous “Best of” lists for the year. Since its debut, season one of Bad Bad Thing has garnered two million downloads and tells the true story of a loving wife, Jennair Gerardot, who spirals into darkness when she suspects that her husband of 24 years, Mark, is having an affair as she secretly records his infidelity with his dynamic, younger, and beautiful boss.

As with Bad Bad Thing’s original season, PodcastOne is attached to Executive Produce IP derivatives of the anticipated second season.

PodcastOne’s existing True Crime network of programming, which includes A&E’s Cold Case Files, I Survived, Court Junkie, Prosecutors, Trust Me, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, Our Fake History, Civil and Crime Salad collectively receives over seven million monthly downloads.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, I’ve Had It, and A&E's Cold Case Files. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

