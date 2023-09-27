Drilling and Completion Fluids Market to Register US$ 13.9 billion by 2033 as Ultra-deep Sea Drilling Gains Traction | Future Market Insights Inc.

Rising shale activity in Marcellus, Eagle Ford, and Permian Basin fuels drilling fluids market growth, catering to advanced techniques in oil & gas exploration. Specialized fluids are vital in meeting rising production demands.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the global drilling and completion fluids market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, its value is projected to rise to US$ 13.9 billion.



During the forecast period, it is anticipated to create a unique income-generating potential worth US$ 4.3 billion. According to estimates, the drilling and completion fluids market will surpass US$ 9.6 billion in 2023.

Through 2033, growth is anticipated to increase across Europe owing to the emergence of smart drilling and completion fluids. Demand might be spurred by their capacity to adapt to changing downhole settings.

Due to their ability to instantly change viscosity and density, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Germany might have a greater need for highly enhanced drilling performance. As a result, low downtime, rapid penetration rates, improved drilling efficiency, and significant cost savings are predicted.

For instance, Epiroc introduced the SmartROC T25 R, a brand-new, premium wireless autonomous drill rig, in May 2023. The Epiroc SmartROC family's first model in its category, the recently announced small drill rig, is made for quarrying and construction.

It has a wide range of functional features and technology. The rig has the leading automation and technology in its sector thanks to smart technology. This smart technology comprises an intelligent RCS control system.

Demand for drilling and completion fluids might increase due to the harsh weather, high temperatures, and intense pressure encountered during ultra-deep sea drilling activities in Asia Pacific. Modern drilling fluids might become more popular as they support wellbore stability maintenance and mitigate adverse situations.

Leading oil & gas corporations in Asia Pacific are anticipated to invest sizable sums in purchasing state-of-the-art ultra-deepwater drilling machinery. Innovative drilling fluids can become more widely used to reduce downtime, increase the lifespan of expensive assets, and guard against tool wear and tear.

Another important element driving demand is the expanding use of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques in on-shore areas. Additional oil & gas reserves could be extracted using these techniques. It is necessary to inject a variety of on-shore drilling and finishing fluids to increase the productivity of reservoirs.

Key Takeaways from the Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Study

The United States drilling and completion fluids industry is anticipated to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2033.

by 2033. The United Kingdom is projected to record a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. South Korea is expected to register a valuation of US$ 858.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. In terms of fluid systems, the water-based segment is projected to showcase a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Based on application, the on-shore segment recorded a considerable CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2022.



“Shale formations will always have complicated geological structures and varying rock compositions. As proper management of the aforementioned obstacles is necessary for shale drilling, the need for specialized drilling and finishing fluids might increase. These fluids can also be used to address high formation damage, lost circulation, and wellbore instability.” – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape in the Drilling and Completion Fluids Market

The drilling and completion fluids market is currently quite competitive due to the presence of multinational enterprises and more than 100 businesses operating in the same industry. Leading businesses would invest in research & development to take part in product innovation. They want to develop fluid additives that can be used for several purposes and provide them an edge over rivals.

Leading drilling and completion fluid firms can set themselves apart from the competition by meeting certain industry demands. These players are also putting strategic plans into action to get a competitive advantage. A handful of these tactics include new product creation, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Key Companies Profiled

Baker Hughes

GE Company

CES Energy Solutions Corp

Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Limited

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Newpark Resources, Inc.



For instance,

MUDLabs delivered contemporary fluid performance advances to the digitized oilfield in January 2023 . The organization is launching innovative measures to reduce the amount of time drilling operators squander by working with Cutpoint , Inc . This rebranding aims to cut expenses, leave a smaller environmental footprint, and increase fluid-included drilling activities.

delivered contemporary fluid performance advances to the digitized oilfield . The organization is launching innovative measures to reduce the amount of time drilling operators squander by working with . This rebranding aims to cut expenses, leave a smaller environmental footprint, and increase fluid-included drilling activities. In November 2022, NanoMalaysia Bhd (NMB) introduced Synergy 10AS Nano, a patented drilling fluid loss additive. The launch followed a successful four-year phase of testing and development that was in line with Malaysia's National Energy Policy to reduce carbon emissions through improved energy efficiency.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global drilling and completion fluids market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the drilling and completion fluids industry based on fluid system (water-based, oil-based, synthetic-based, and others) and application (on-shore and off-shore) across several regions.

Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Outlook by Category

By Fluid System:

Water-based

Oil-based

Synthetic-based

Other Fluid Systems

By Application:

On-shore

Off-shore

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Authors:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in the Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

