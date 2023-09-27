Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI

PEKIN, Ill., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management plans to participate at the LD Micro Main Event XVI on October 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

President & CEO Bryon McGregor and CFO Rob Olander will conduct one-on-one meetings, and management will present at 4:30 PM PT. Presentation materials and webcast for the presentation can be accessed at www.altoingredients.com.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com