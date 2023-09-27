3D Systems Partners with Klarity to Expand Access to Patient-Matched Radiotherapy Innovations

Klarity now offers Klarity Prints™ Powered by 3D Systems, and adds VSP ® Bolus to its comprehensive range of radiotherapy solutions



ROCK HILL, S.C., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced it has entered into a partnership with Klarity, a world leader in solutions for radiation therapy, to expand the distribution of its FDA-cleared VSP® Bolus solution. Klarity will offer VSP Bolus within its new line of high-quality patient-specific 3D printed products called Klarity Prints™. Klarity Prints, powered by 3D Systems, is a service-based line of 3D-printed radiotherapy accessories such as VSP Bolus, which does not require specialized software or hardware, allowing radiotherapy providers to focus on patient care.

3D Systems developed VSP Bolus to deliver 3D-printed, biocompatible, patient-specific boluses that can improve therapy modulation, decrease technician time, and enhance patient comfort. Through the distribution agreement with Klarity, this innovative 3D-printed solution is now available to radiotherapy clinics across the United States and Canada. Klarity’s team of experts is renowned in the radiation oncology market for providing exceptional customer service with a focus on delivering solutions to medical professionals that improve cancer treatment. Once interested clinics contact their Klarity Account Manager, orders can be initiated quickly, and the patient-specific bolus is delivered within a few days. The established workflow leveraging patient treatment plans created by radiotherapy professionals frees clinicians from the time-consuming task of manipulating objects in specialized software and fabricating the accessory themselves. The Klarity Prints VSP Bolus product is 3D printed to the exact treatment plan bolus dimensions from a soft, biocompatible, material that contours to the patient’s anatomy for an improved treatment experience for providers and patients.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with Klarity’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of care provided by our customers,” said Peter Larson, CEO, Klarity. “As a North American distributor of 3D Systems’ 3D-printed biocompatible bolus products, we will be at the forefront of advancing personalized care and improving the patient experience.”

Menno Ellis, 3D Systems’ EVP, Healthcare Solutions added, “Klarity has a strong reputation in the radiation oncology sector for delivering superior products and service. The company’s commitment to improving patient care through treatment personalization aligns with 3D Systems’ market-leading service model for delivering high-quality 3D-printed, patient-specific medical devices for over two decades. We’re pleased to partner with Klarity to provide next-generation radiotherapy accessories to patients undergoing treatment across the U.S. and Canada.”

3D Systems and Klarity will both participate in the 2023 ASTRO Annual Meeting to be held October 1-4 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Attendees interested in learning more are invited to stop by 3D Systems’ booth #2353 or Klarity’s booth #2317. For more information, please visit the 3D Systems or Klarity websites.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at https://www.3dsystems.com.

About Klarity

Klarity is at the forefront of radiotherapy technology and innovation. Klarity’s superior products and personalized service have established the company as a worldwide leader, providing clinics with improved solutions for patient positioning, treatment planning, brachytherapy, and custom devices. https://www.klaritymedical.com.

