Mixed Signal IC Market size is projected to Reach $149.80 Billion by 2027 At A 6.6% CAGR

The global mixed signal IC market is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to surge in demand for complex integrated circuits such as mixed signal ICs.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Mixed Signal IC Market by Type and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,"

The global Mixed Signal IC Market size was valued at $94.10 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $149.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The mixed signal IC market is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to increase in demand from the consumer electronics and telecommunication industries. This is attributed to the fact that mixed signal ICs are integrated into most devices such as mobile phones, cameras, implantable devices, and modems routers, owing to their compact size and high productivity.

The mixed signal SoC segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that mixed signal SoCs are widely used across number of end-use industries such as consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, IT & telecommunication, military & defense, and automotive. Moreover, low power consumption by mixed signal SoCs notably boosts their adoption, globally.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Mixed Signal IC Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Mixed Signal IC Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Mixed Signal IC Market include:

· Analog Devices, Broadcom Inc

· Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

· Dialog Semiconductor

· Ensilica Ltd

· NXP Semiconductor

· Renesas Electronics Corporation

· STMicroelectronics

· Telephonics Corporation

· Texas Instrument

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the global mixed signal IC market revenue as production facilities have been halted, which significantly hampers the demand in industries. In addition, operations of production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, which leads to the slowdown in the global mixed signal IC market growth.

5G technology has huge demand for the high frequency switching circuits. These switching circuits are more commonly used in mixed signal ICs. Adoption of 5G technology and other wireless technologies has increased the popularity of mixed signal ICs. At higher frequencies, losses and distortion increase. This creates the need for special techniques which is available in mixed signal ICs. Furthermore, mixed signal IC market find major applications in the consumer electronics industry, where they are deployed in mobile phones, led drivers, tablet, notebook, and other electronic devices.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Mixed Signal IC Market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Mixed Signal IC Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Mixed Signal IC Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Mixed Signal IC Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Mixed Signal IC Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

