Professional Learning Community: Explore 2nd Grade for ME

Between 2018-2023, the Maine Department of Education has engaged in the development of interdisciplinary, open-source instructional programs for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and Grade 1.  These programs, Pre-K for ME and K for ME, and 1st Grade for ME, are housed on the Maine DOE’s website. Many schools across the state have implemented these instructional programs and the Maine DOE is planning to extend its work related to interdisciplinary, open-source instructional programming into grade two during the 2024-25 school year by adapting the Boston Public Schools’ Focus on Second program to become 2nd Grade for ME.

For grade two teachers interested in exploring the Focus on Second instructional program that will serve as the foundation for Maine’s development of 2nd Grade for ME, a professional learning community (PLC) experience is being planned for the 2023-24 school year.  There is no obligation to implement the program, but this PLC will provide time to learn about the program design, its components, and how the program connects to Pre-K for ME, K for ME, and 1st Grade for ME.

Teachers, instructional coaches, and administrators interested in this instructional program are encouraged to participate.  Grade two teachers who participate may have the opportunity to pilot the program during the 2024-25 school year.

To preview the program, visit Focus on Second. An outline of the PLC series and a registration link is included below.

Professional Learning Community: Exploring 2nd Grade for ME

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Registration Link

Date Topics/Component Focus
October 24th Goals for the PLC, Structure of Focus on Second (2nd Grade for ME)
November 15th Read Alouds, Routines, Vocabulary
January 16th Play, Studios, Projects
February 27th Science and Engineering, Math
March 26th Phonics, Literacy Stations, Small Groups, Writing, Closing

If you have questions, please contact Lee Anne Larsen, Director of Early Learning, at Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov.

