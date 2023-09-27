STRATA Skin Sciences to Present at Upcoming October Conferences

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that the company will be presenting at several conferences during October.



LD Micro Main Event XVI

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Presentation: 8:00 AM PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Virtual Viewers: Livestream

Dawson James 8th Annual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Presentation: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, Jupiter, FL

To schedule one-on-one meetings with STRATA management, please reach out to your LD Micro and Dawson James representatives, respectively.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.