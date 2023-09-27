Caribou biosciences appoints Reigin Zawadzki as chief people officer.

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Reigin Zawadzki to the newly created position of chief people officer. Ms. Zawadzki brings over 20 years of experience leading human resources in the biotechnology industry. She will lead Caribou’s people strategy and report to Rachel Haurwitz, PhD, president and chief executive officer.



“Reigin is an experienced human resources leader who has an impressive track record in leading human resource strategies that are closely aligned with the mission, values, and culture of an organization,” said Rachel Haurwitz, PhD, Caribou’s president and chief executive officer. “Her role as an executive leader at Caribou will be invaluable in maintaining our strong culture and supporting our teams as we develop our pipeline of allogeneic CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. With Caribou now established as a clinical-stage company, we next aim to position our organization for future commercialization, and we are delighted to welcome Reigin as our first CPO.”

“I am excited to join Caribou, a CRISPR genome editing pioneer and a leader in the allogeneic cell therapy field,” said Reigin Zawadzki, Caribou’s chief people officer. “As I embark on this incredible journey with the talented team at Caribou, I am honored to lead the overall people strategy and work to maintain and develop an exceptional, diverse, and inclusive culture as the company continues to advance.”

Reigin Zawadzki, chief people officer, Caribou Biosciences

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdee4c82-8c16-40bd-8588-8cdb98a0755d





Reigin Zawadzki joins Caribou from Theravance Biopharma, where she was vice president and chief human resource officer and served in roles of increasing responsibility, supporting the organization through multiple stages of growth. At Theravance, she was responsible for organizational design, training and development, talent acquisition, employee engagement, legal compliance, and total rewards. She has a proven track record for creating talent and culture practices that result in positive employee experiences that enable people to thrive. She understands the significance of having a diverse and inclusive culture to attract and retain great people and drive corporate goals and results. She began her career in recruiting at Heidrick & Struggles. Ms. Zawadzki earned a BS from the Ohio State University.

About Caribou’s novel next-generation CRISPR platform

CRISPR genome editing uses easily designed, modular biological tools to make DNA changes in living cells. There are two basic components of Class 2 CRISPR systems: the nuclease protein that cuts DNA and the RNA molecule(s) that guide the nuclease to generate a site-specific, double-stranded break, leading to an edit at the targeted genomic site. CRISPR systems are capable of editing unintended genomic sites, known as off-target editing, which may lead to harmful effects on cellular function and phenotype. In response to this challenge, Caribou has developed CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA guides (chRDNAs; pronounced “chardonnays”) that direct substantially more precise genome editing compared to all-RNA guides. Caribou is deploying the power of its Cas12a chRDNA technology to carry out high efficiency multiple edits, including multiplex gene insertions, to develop CRISPR-edited therapies.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve antitumor activity. Caribou is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies from its CAR-T and CAR-NK platforms as readily available treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Contacts:

Investors:

Amy Figueroa, CFA

investor.relations@cariboubio.com

Media:

Peggy Vorwald, PhD

media@cariboubio.com