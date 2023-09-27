Teknova Launches Latest Proprietary AAV-Tek™ Product and End-to-End Plasmid Workflow Solutions to Streamline Therapeutic Process Development

Novel AEX screening kit – now available for AAV6 – and an expansive suite of high-quality reagents designed to expedite plasmid production will help accelerate breakthroughs across multiple AAV constructs and workflows

HOLLISTER, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today launched the latest serotype-specific version of their proprietary AAV-Tek™ AEX Buffer Screening Kit for AAV6, along with a suite of reagents to support every step of the plasmid production workflow. All products are available for purchase starting today.



“Our team is relentlessly focused on developing solutions that specifically address the needs of our customers. Our latest products demonstrate our focus on addressing key bioprocessing bottlenecks and manufacturing inefficiencies during process development,” said Stephen Gunstream, Teknova’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re committed to fulfilling our goal of becoming a true single-source partner for our customers across multiple AAV gene therapy constructs and related industry workflows. With today’s launch of our AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit for AAV6, we now support three different serotypes (including AAV2 and AAV8) during downstream processing, with more to come. In addition, we offer more than 60 off-the-shelf reagents to help expedite plasmid production and purification. By making it fast and easy to get the exact solution they need at every step along the way, our customers are able to focus on the science and get into the clinic faster.”

The first-of-its-kind AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit helps AAV gene therapy developers identify the ideal buffer formulation for use during AAV downstream processing, specifically during the anion exchange (AEX) purification step. Available for AAV2, AAV8 – and now AAV6 – Teknova rigorously tested each serotype-specific version of the kit with a robust design of experiments approach that included hundreds of runs and validation against four critical quality attributes: infectivity, recovery, purity, and peak separation. Every version of the kit includes a unique selection of serotype-specific equilibration and elution buffers designed to optimize the separation of empty and full capsids during polishing and can save AAV gene therapy developers months of process development time.

Teknova is also introducing an extensive suite of high-quality off-the-shelf reagents to support the end-to-end plasmid workflow process, from culture media to buffers and reagents for use throughout the pDNA growth and purification process. With solutions available for selection and culturing, as well as purification and recovery, Teknova has more than 60 existing formulations to help customers expedite plasmid production to ensure reproducibility and scalability throughout the discovery and commercialization process.

Through the combination of new, proprietary products alongside off-the-shelf reagents that enable bioprocessing workflows, Teknova continues to be uniquely positioned as a multi-platform, single-source partner for customers in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology, particularly as they scale from process development to clinical-stage production.

The AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit for AAV6 is available today for purchase via phone, email, or online, and is priced at $1,400. Teknova continues to work on additional serotypes to support AAV5 and AAV9, for release in the coming months.

For more information about the AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit or to purchase it online, visit http://www.teknova.com/AAV6.

For more information about the suite of plasmid workflow solutions or to purchase them online, visit http://www.teknova.com/plasmid-workflow.

ABOUT TEKNOVA

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.

