The Dream Machine: When Fiction Exceeds Reality

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attend the launch of The Dream Machine, a book by Candace Amarante, beautifully illustrated by Dave Reed! The Shriners Hospital for Children - Canada, in the company of Maria Farella, whose philanthropic successes and commitment to the mental health of young people are well known (e.g. President of the fundraising event Notte in Bianco since 2008), will be celebrating the release of this excellent tool from its Nursing Research Department at a press conference. This magical children’s book opens up new horizons for children with rare or chronic illnesses, and provides them with tools and hope to manage their pain better, whether physical or mental.



Wednesday, September 27, 2023

At 10:00 AM

Shriners Hospitals for Children– Canada

Rooms 2.28 & 2.30, 2nd Floor

1003, Décarie Boulevard., Montréal (Québec) H4A 0A9

Parking is free for our guests. Enter the underground parking lot to level P3A - zone 100.

Author Candace Amarante, Illustrator Dave Reed, Principal Investigator Argerie Tsimicalis, Ph.D., Drs. Reggie Hamdy and Frank Rauch, co-directors of the Osteogenesis Imperfecta (or brittle bone disease) program, and our patient, Carter, will be on hand to tell the fantastic story of how this book came to be.

