Kobiton and GameDriver Partner to Automate Mobile Game Testing and Development

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobiton , the leader in mobile testing solutions, and GameDriver , the leader in automated testing frameworks for gaming and XR experiences, have forged a strategic partnership and integrated their software platforms in order to elevate the standards of video game testing and quality assurance in the gaming industry.



A Transformative Shift Towards Automation

While the video game industry races toward automation, many developers still grapple with testing games manually—a costly and quality-compromising approach. Kobiton and GameDriver offer a comprehensive solution for automated mobile game testing in the cloud or on-premises, providing developers with a one-stop shop for Android and iOS game testing. With the integrated platforms, setting up and implementing test automation becomes lightning-fast, enabling developers to hit the market quicker with fewer bugs. Furthermore, the partnership guarantees centralized support for developers.

Turbo Test Execution: Setting a New Industry Standard

A pivotal aspect of this partnership is the introduction of Kobiton’s Turbo Test Execution functionality. This feature empowers developers and QA teams to perform mobile automation tests on the same network as the device being tested. This innovation ensures optimal execution speed and minimizes latency, a critical factor for real-time game testing.

Integration: The Future is Here

Kobiton is also releasing a deep integration with the GameDriver framework within its mobile testing and development platform. This integration grants testers the ability to upload and execute GameDriver tests to run on real devices. This integration is available via open beta today, and will be generally available in Q4.

"Every gaming studio wants the same thing: faster releases and fewer bugs. The only way to do that for mobile games is with automation and testing on real devices, which is what GameDriver and Kobiton are offering. I can't wait to get this integration into the hands of our customers,” said Shane Evans, Chief Product Officer at GameDriver.

“The video game industry is massive and mobile dominates the market, putting tremendous pressure on developers to deliver high-quality games quickly,” said Kobiton CEO, Sean Barry. “To keep up, developers are moving aggressively toward tools that speed processes, reduce costs and improve game performance. Kobiton and GameDriver are central to this mission.”

Kobiton and GameDriver will demonstrate their integration in a joint webinar on September 28th, 2023. Both companies are also offering free trials, immediately accessible to developers and QA teams eager to experience the future of mobile game development and testing. More info here .

About Kobiton

Kobiton empowers enterprises to accelerate mobile app delivery through manual, automated, and no-code testing on real devices. Kobiton's AI-augmented mobile testing platform uniquely delivers one-hour continuous testing and integration. Founded in 2016, Kobiton is venture-backed and headquartered in Atlanta. More information at www.kobiton.com .

About GameDriver, Inc.

GameDriver offers automated testing for video games and XR experiences. The company’s patented SDK provides comprehensive control and unmatched object identification and manipulation during test execution, helping to reduce dependency on manual testing while improving time to market and overall product quality. GameDriver supports Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot.