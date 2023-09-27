Streamline Health® Announces New RevID™ Contract With Georgia-Based Healthcare Provider

68-bed Georgia-based healthcare provider selected RevID’s automated charge reconciliation to help eliminate revenue leakage

Closed in collaboration with large channel partner

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has signed a new contract for the use of RevID, with a 68-bed, healthcare provider serving southern Georgia. The contract was the second to close in collaboration with one of Streamline’s large channel partners since June of 2023.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID’s automated charge reconciliation ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide.

“We are pleased to support the revenue cycle of another healthcare provider, and that our large channel partner is generating sales momentum,” stated Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “We look forward to the continued expansion of our client-base to help our nation’s hospitals put an end to lost revenue.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Media

David Kosloski

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

651.308.1395

david.kosloski@streamlinehealth.net