DZConneX Earns 9th-Straight Placement on Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Recruitment Process Outsourcing

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZConneX, a Day & Zimmermann company and a leading international total talent solutions provider, has earned a top placement in HRO Today’s 2023 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for its Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) services. This marks the ninth consecutive year that DZConneX, or its sister company, Yoh, has been recognized for its RPO services on the Baker’s Dozen list.



The Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction surveys conducted directly with RPO buyers through an online survey distributed by HRO Today. The results of the surveys are analyzed across three subcategories: breadth of service, size of deal and quality of service. HRO Today uses a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance and calculates scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score.

Earlier this year, DZConneX ranked sixth overall on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Managed Service Providers. It was the company’s 13th-consecutive recognition for its MSP offering. Additionally, DZConneX was ranked second overall on HRO Today’s 2022 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Total Workforce Solutions, which was the fifth-straight year the company has been recognized in that category.

“There is no question that as the talent market has become more complex, companies across varied industries have increasingly adopted RPO because of its customizability and unmatched access to high-performing talent. We’re thrilled that our teams at DZConneX are being recognized once again for the level of service and commitment we provide to our clients every single day,” said Lynda Sheppard, Global Senior Vice President at DZConneX. “Beyond our recognition in 2023, earning placement on the Baker’s Dozen list for nine straight years is a testament to the consistency, value and reliability our programs continue to deliver year after year.”

DZConneX is a recognized leader in providing the right talent acquisition structure, analysis, delivery and management to organizations across the country through unmatched talent, teams and state-of-the-art workforce management technology. DZConneX RPO programs have been designed to help clients evolve their recruiting strategies as their business needs change, from enterprise RPO programs, project recruiting and point-of-service talent acquisition to on-demand recruiting, white label programs, consulting and more.

“While we are honored to be recognized once again on the Baker’s Dozen list, we know that this would not be possible without the support and commitment we receive from our clients,” said Sheppard. “We are continually grateful to them for their partnership as we innovate and advance their talent with programs built for today, tomorrow and well into the future.”

For more information about the 2023 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, visit HROToday.com.

ABOUT DZConneX

DZConneX (DZX) delivers clients across industries a uniquely configured Total Talent Solution that combines world-class total talent, teams and workforce management technology to solve today’s most complex staffing challenges. This holistic, highly tailored approach covers all talent needs and optimizes a company’s workforce through expert consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing. In addition, DZConneX provides a state-of-the-art integration platform called Total Talent ConneX, which brings a company’s Vendor Management System (VMS), Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Human Capital Management (HCM) system and more into a single customizable and adaptable solution. For more information, visit www.DZConneX.com.

