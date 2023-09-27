Outcrop Silver to Present at OTC Markets Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG, OTCQX: OCGSF, DE: MRG1) (“Outcrop Silver”) today announced that Ian Harris, President and CEO, will participate in OTC Markets Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Conference on October 3-5, 2023.



Presentation: October 3, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Webcast: The live presentation can be accessed from the Virtual Investor Conferences website at https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Company Highlights

Flagship Project : Advancing the high-grade Santa Ana primary silver project in Colombia.

: Advancing the high-grade Santa Ana primary silver project in Colombia. Resource Quality : Indicated resource grade stands at 614 g/t AgEq.

: Indicated resource grade stands at 614 g/t AgEq. Resource Categorization : 64% of the silver equivalent ounces are classified as Indicated.

: 64% of the silver equivalent ounces are classified as Indicated. Resource Composition : 75% of the total mineral resources are comprised of silver.

: 75% of the total mineral resources are comprised of silver. Metallurgical Excellence: Achieving an impressive 93% silver and 97% gold recoveries solely through the flotation process.

Achieving an impressive 93% silver and 97% gold recoveries solely through the flotation process. Ongoing Exploration: A 5,000-meter mineral resource expansion drilling campaign is currently underway.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is advancing the Santa Ana high-grade silver deposit with exploration activities aiming to expand the current mineral resource. Santa Ana is being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.