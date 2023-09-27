Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2023

Daxor’s Blood Volume Technology Featured at Scientific Session

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will be attending the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) which brings together the world’s leading experts in heart failure at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio from October 6-9, 2023.

Meeting highlights include:

New data showing the benefits of blood volume measurement in the ambulatory setting

General session on the value of blood volume measurement in managing congestion

Heart Failure Advisory Board hosted by Daxor

Daxor to attend Corporate Member Meeting with HFSA leadership

Daxor to present products and services in main Exhibit Hall



New data highlighting the applicability of blood volume analysis (BVA) titled The Value of Blood Volume Analysis to Guide Ambulatory Advanced Heart Failure Care (Poster #339, Monitor 23) will be highlighted in the e-Poster Hub accompanied by a narrative from the principal investigator, Marc A. Silver, MD, FACP, FACC, FCCP, FAHA, FHFSA.

“The HFSA’s Annual Scientific Meeting gathers the best scientific minds focused on the latest heart failure science, research and patient management,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. “We are thrilled that our technology will be featured for a second year during a scientific session panel discussion with leading experts titled Managing Congestion: Targeting Pressure vs. Volume. BVA guided treatment in heart failure has shown to reduce heart failure 30-day readmissions by 56%, 30-day mortality by 82%, 1-year mortality by 86% and results in a 57% reduction in length of stay when done on admission (P<0.001). We look forward to sharing with the experts how our diagnostic provides them with accurate, actionable data to individualize treatment plans in both the inpatient and outpatient settings - improving outcomes and reducing the total cost of care.”

The company will be exhibiting at Booth 426.

Register for the event HFSA2023 .

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com. Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

