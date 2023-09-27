Submit Release
ICPT STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) to Alfasigma S.p.A. for $19.00 per share in cash is fair to Intercept shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Intercept shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Intercept and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Intercept shareholders; (2) determine whether Alfasigma is underpaying for Intercept; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Intercept shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Intercept shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

