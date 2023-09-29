Data Monetization Market estimated to reach US$ 309.043 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.82%

The global data monetization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% over the analysed period to reach a market size of US$309.043 billion by 2028.

The global data monetization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% over the analysed period to reach a market size of US$309.043 billion by 2028 from US$194.752 billion in 2021.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence