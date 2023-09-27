Logistics Robotics Market size is Projected to Reach $27.8 Billion by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 16.2%

Logistics Robotics Market

Increase in need for safety among workers in the workplace, and rise in demand from online retailers drives the logistics robotics market growth” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Logistics Robotics Market by Type, Function, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global logistics robotics market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $27.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Robotics applied to industrial distribution means using robots and machinery with smart systems to automate tasks such as organization, transfers, delivery, and product retrieval in a warehouse. They are associated with artificial intelligence systems that allow them to handle more complex variables and react quickly and independently by means of algorithms.

Logistics robot are automated machines that improve the efficiency of logistics operations. The use of robot in logistic networks serves as an efficient alternative to the customary belt-based transportation system. Logistics robot are intelligent devices equipped with sensors, manipulators, control systems, power supply, and software to perform a task with increased efficiency.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the logistics robotics industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, logistics robotics market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the logistics robotics industry include:

⦁ ABB

⦁ Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

⦁ Omron Corporation

⦁ Yaskawa America Inc.

⦁ Toshiba Corporation

⦁ FANUC CORPORATION

⦁ Vecna Robotics

⦁ Dematic

⦁ KUKA AG

⦁ Toyota Industries Corporation

The implementation of new technologies in any warehouse process including goods receipt, storage, stock management, order processing, and shipping has led to these robots becoming more prominent. These solutions work with full autonomy to perform functions such as transferring products between two points, preparing orders, and storing products on racks.

The growth of the logistics robotics market size is majorly driven by the rapid introduction of robots in the logistics tasks in the industries to eliminate the risk of mistakes and ramp up productivity. According to logistics robotics market analysis, the automated guided vehicles segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.

The logistics robotics market has gained traction, owing to the rise in need for safety among workers in the workplace, increase in demand for online retailers, emergence of industry 4.0 into logistics and warehousing among others, which positively influences its growth. Among the analyzed geographical regions, Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest adoption of logistics robotics and has been experiencing massive expansion of the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the logistics robotics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing logistics robotics market opportunity.

⦁ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁ In-depth analysis of the logistics robotics market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

⦁ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

⦁ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global logistics robotics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, logistics robotics market forecast and market growth strategies.

