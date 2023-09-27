Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size & Share to Surpass $2.1 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market has grown significantly over the years due to the increasing prevalence of snoring and sleep disorders and the rising awareness about the potential health risks associated with snoring.



According to Vantage Market Research, the global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.1 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. The global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market grew to USD 1.3 Billion in 2022.

Anti-snoring devices are tools designed to help individuals with snoring problems. These devices can include nasal strips, chin straps, and oral appliances that help keep airways clear and open during sleep. On the other hand, snoring surgery refers to various surgical procedures to reduce or eliminate snoring. These surgeries may involve removing excess tissue, correcting structural abnormalities, or adjusting the positioning of the jaw or soft palate. Anti-snoring devices and Snoring Surgery are potential solutions for people seeking to alleviate snoring and improve their sleep quality.

Key Highlights

The increasing prevalence of snoring and sleep disorders and the rising awareness about the potential health risks associated with snoring will bolster the market growth.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific area will grow at a high CAGR from 2023-2030.

Oral Appliances segment accounted for the largest market growth in 2022 due to the increased awareness among healthcare professionals about oral appliances’ effectiveness in reducing snoring and managing mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea.

Based on Surgical Procedure, the Radiofrequency Ablation segment accounted for the potential market growth in 2022 due to the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures with shorter recovery times and reduced post-operative discomfort.

North America to dominate global sales owing to factors such as the high prevalence of snoring in the region, increasing awareness about health issues, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Although a significant global population suffers from snoring, utilizing anti-snoring treatments remains considerably low. For example, in the United States alone, around 40 million individuals experience simple/primary snoring, yet less than 2% pursue treatment. However, this presents an opportunity for growth in the anti-snoring treatments market, especially considering the large number of untreated individuals and the emergence of economies where such treatments are needed.

Top Companies in The Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Lumenis

Olympus Winter & IBE GMBH

Urologix LLC.

Boston Scientific Corporation

LISA Laser USA

ProArc Medical

Urovision-Urotech

Teleflex Incorporated

Richard Wolf GmbH

BD

Biolitec AG

Coloplast Corp

Factors affecting the growth of the Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Industry

Several factors can affect the growth of the Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery industry. Some of these factors include:

Prevalence of snoring: The rising prevalence of snoring worldwide has played a significant role in the growth of this industry. Snoring affects a large population, and people are increasingly seeking solutions to mitigate its health and social issues. The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine states that snoring is common in the general population, with approximately 25% of women and 45% of men reporting their usual snoring.

Expansion in the new markets: The growing awareness about the health risks of snoring and sleep apnea has increased demand for anti-snoring devices and surgeries. Moreover, the rise in healthcare expenditure allows individuals to invest in snoring solutions. According to WHO, in 2020, Sharp government spending on health at all country income levels underpinned health spending to a new high of USD 9 trillion (approximately 11% of global GDP).

(approximately 11% of global GDP). Technological advancements in devices: Technological advances have revolutionized the development of anti-snoring devices, contributing to industry growth. Innovative products, such as smart wearable devices and mobile applications that track sleep patterns and monitor snoring levels, have gained popularity. For example, the Snore Circle Smart Snoring Solution advanced technology to detect and stop snoring. It sends gentle vibrations to the wearer when they snore, encouraging them to shift their sleeping position and stop snoring.

Non-invasive treatment options: Non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments for snoring, such as dental devices or nasal dilators, are gaining traction due to their convenience and effectiveness.

Top Trends in Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

The industry for Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery is experiencing notable trends. One significant trend is the continuous progress in technology used for anti-snoring devices, including the incorporation of smart devices and wearable technology, which have become increasingly popular. Another trend is the rising demand for minimally invasive snoring surgery procedures, which provide faster recovery times and improved results. Additionally, the market observes collaborations and partnerships between device manufacturers and healthcare providers to meet the growing need for effective snoring solutions.

Recent Development of the Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

In June 2022, Illusion Aligners introduced a new anti-snoring device, a highly lightweight and simple-to-use oral anti-snoring device that alleviates OSA symptoms, improves sound sleep, lowers fatigue, and improves the overall quality of life.

In July 2022, Glidewell launched a new addition to its portfolio of mandibular advancement devices, the Silent Nite Sleep Appliance with Glidewell Hinge. This device provides relief for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Market Drivers

Several factors drive the market for Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of snoring disorders among the global population is a significant driver. For example, In September 2022, the International Journal of Health Sciences and Research released an article stating that the prevalence of obesity in India was 40.3%. Additionally, the growing awareness about the adverse health effects of snoring, such as sleep apnea and cardiovascular diseases, is fueling the demand for anti-snoring devices and surgeries. A study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine revealed that obstructive sleep apnea affects most of the global population, with a prevalence of 22.6% in 2020.

Furthermore, technological developments have led to the development of innovative and efficient anti-snoring devices, driving market growth. These devices offer better comfort, ease of use, and improved outcomes for snorers. In August 2021, ResMed launched AirSense 11, the company’s next-generation CPAP device, designed to treat and manage obstructive sleep apnea.

Market Restraints

Some critical restraints in the Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market include the high cost of snoring surgery, limited awareness about available treatment options, and the perception that snoring is an ordinary condition that does not require medical intervention. Additionally, the discomfort associated with wearing anti-snoring devices and surgery's potential side effects may discourage individuals from seeking treatment.

Market Opportunities

The Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery industry presents several opportunities for growth and development. With a large population of snorers worldwide, there is a significant market demand for practical solutions to combat snoring and its associated health risks. Technological advancements such as smart devices and wearable technologies can create innovative solutions for reducing snoring. Additionally, the rising awareness about the importance of sleep health and the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders can further drive the growth of this industry.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

Device Type Analysis

Based on product type, the oral appliances segment accounts for the largest share of the anti-snoring and snoring surgery industry during the forecast period, followed by the nasal devices segment. The oral appliances segment is predicted to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased awareness among healthcare professionals related to the effectiveness of oral appliances in reducing snoring and managing mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea primarily drives the growth of the oral appliances segment. The non-invasive and user-friendly nature of oral appliances, awareness about the health hazards associated with snoring, such as sleep apnea and cardiovascular problems, and increasing popularity of oral devices as an accessible and easy option for individuals seeking relief from snoring and associated sleep. Disturbances further boost the growth rate of the oral appliances segment in the global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery market.

Surgical Procedure Analysis

Based on the surgical procedure, the radiofrequency ablation segment is estimated to capture the leading revenue share of the Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery industry during the forecast period. The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures with shorter recovery times and reduced post-operative discomfort is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the RFA segment worldwide. The industry is based on the surgical procedure analysis segmented into laser-assisted uvulopalatoplasty, radiofrequency ablation, pillar procedure, uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP), injection snoreplasty, palatal stiffening, and other surgical procedures. Radiofrequency ablation offers a targeted approach to shrink and stiffen the tissues in the throat, reducing airway obstruction and improving breathing during sleep. Technological advancements in RFA devices, such as temperature-controlled and impedance-controlled systems and rising awareness about the effectiveness of RFA in reducing snoring and improving sleep quality, further boost the growth rate of the radiofrequency ablation segment in the global market.

Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Oral Appliances

Nasal Devices

Position Control Devices

Chin Straps

Tongue-Stabilizing Devices

Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) Therapy Devices

By Surgical Procedure

Laser-Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty

Radiofrequency Ablation

Pillar Procedure

Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)

Injection Snoreplasty

Palatal Stiffening

Other Surgical Procedures



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 0.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1.9 Billion CAGR 21.30% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Lumenis, Olympus Winter & IBE GMBH, Urologix LLC., Boston Scientific Corporation, LISA Laser USA, ProArc Medical, Urovision-Urotech, Teleflex Incorporated, Richard Wolf GmbH, BD, Biolitec AG, Coloplast Corp



Regional Analysis

Due to factors such as the high prevalence of snoring in the region, increasing awareness about snoring-related health issues, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America held the dominance of the global market share for Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery, with a market share of 38.20% in 2022. The increasing elderly population and growing prevalence of obese people in North America further contribute to the market's growth. Moreover, the market also benefits from the rising number of product launches. For Example, in February 2021, the Food and Drug Administration of the US (US FDA) approved the commercialization of Rotech Healthcare's prescription-only anti-snoring device, 'eXciteOSA,' further contributing to market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is the most thriving due to the rising awareness regarding this condition and the presence of many patients with untreated snoring issues. Additionally, the region's growing aging population and improving healthcare infrastructure create a favorable environment for adopting anti-snoring devices and surgeries. The increased disposable income in countries like China and India also drives market growth as more individuals can afford these products and procedures.

