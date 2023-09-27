Anfield Energy Announces C$4.3 Million Credit Facility with Shareholder

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) with existing shareholder Extract Advisors LLC, as Agent, on behalf of Extract Capital Master Fund Ltd. (each as “Lender” and collectively, “Extract”) for a credit facility of $4.3 million (the “Credit Facility”). The Credit Facility, in addition to the company’s recent equity financing, will support the Company’s asset transaction strategy, including the Marquez-Juan Tafoya transaction, and ongoing work programs in pursuit of the Shootaring Canyon mill reactivation.



Corey Dias, Anfield’s CEO commented: “We are pleased to have executed this dual-pronged financing plan, facilitated with Extract, a shareholder of the Company. The facility offers us repayment flexibility and moderated against what would have been larger share dilution on the recent equity financing. The funds not only help to advance the Shootaring Canyon Mill – which represents only one of three licensed, permitted and constructed conventional uranium mills in the United States - but will also provide Anfield with additional financial flexibility as we continue to advance and grow our strategic US-based uranium and vanadium portfolio.”

The Credit Facility

Under the terms of the Credit Agreement, Extract shall provide Anfield with a single-draw, secured loan for $4.3 million. The Credit Facility will have a maturity date which is five years from the closing date (the “Maturity Date”), which is anticipated to be completed on or before September 30, 2023.

The Credit Facility will bear a coupon of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 5.0% per annum, payable semi-annually. Anfield, with written notice, may elect to capitalize the interest payable on the Facility semi-annually, in arrears, at a rate of SOFR plus 7.0%. The Credit Facility will have an original issue discount of 7%.

In connection with the Credit Facility, Anfield will issue 42,105,263 warrants to Extract, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the company at an exercise price of $0.095 per warrant for a period ending on the Maturity Date (the “Facility Warrants”). For so long as the Credit Facility remains outstanding, all proceeds from the exercise of the Facility Warrants by the Lender shall be used to repay the principal amount of the Credit Facility.

The Credit Facility will contain a voluntary prepayment option, allowing Anfield to prepay the Credit Facility at any time after the twelve-month anniversary of the closing date by paying a prepayment fee equal to 3% of the outstanding amount of the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility is secured by a corporate guarantee and share pledge from each of the subsidiaries of Anfield and contains certain other customary provisions, including certain covenants and default conditions in favour of Extract.

Closing of the Credit Facility and the issuance of the Facility Warrants remain subject to the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Extract

Extract Advisors LLC is a natural resources fund manager with a concentration in the junior mining sector. Extract was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Angeles and Toronto.

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD). Anfield is focused on its conventional asset centre, as summarized below:

Arizona/Utah/Colorado – Shootaring Canyon Mill

A key asset in Anfield’s portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is strategically located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States, and is one of only three licensed uranium mills in the United States.

Anfield’s conventional uranium assets consist of mining claims and state leases in southeastern Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, targeting areas where past uranium mining or prospecting occurred. Anfield’s conventional uranium assets include the Velvet-Wood Project, the Slick Rock Project, the West Slope Project, the Frank M Uranium Project, as well as the Findlay Tank breccia pipe. A combined NI 43-101 PEA has been completed for the Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Projects. The PEA is preliminary in nature, and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and, resultantly, there is no certainty that the included preliminary economic assessment would be realized. All conventional uranium assets are situated within a 200-mile radius of the Shootaring Mill.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ANFIELD ENERGY INC.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Anfield Energy Inc.

Clive Mostert

Corporate Communications

780-920-5044

contact@anfieldenergy.com

www.anfieldenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAINS “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS”. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE THAT ARE NOT PURELY HISTORICAL ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INCLUDE ANY STATEMENTS REGARDING BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS REGARDING THE FUTURE.

EXCEPT FOR ANY HISTORICAL INFORMATION PRESENTED HEREIN, MATTERS DISCUSSED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH STATEMENTS. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS THAT ARE PRECEDED BY, FOLLOWED BY, OR THAT INCLUDE SUCH WORDS AS “ESTIMATE,” “ANTICIPATE,” “BELIEVE,” “PLAN” OR “EXPECT” OR SIMILAR STATEMENTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FOR THE COMPANY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, STATEMENTS OR INFORMATION RELATED TO THE USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE OFFERING, THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH MINERAL EXPLORATION AND FUNDING AS WELL AS THE RISKS SHOWN IN THE COMPANY’S MOST RECENT ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY REPORTS AND FROM TIME-TO-TIME IN OTHER PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION REGARDING THE COMPANY. OTHER RISKS INCLUDE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH THE REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS, COMPETITIVE COMPANIES, FUTURE CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AND THE COMPANY’S ABILITY AND LEVEL OF SUPPORT FOR ITS EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THE COMPANY’S EXPLORATION EFFORTS WILL SUCCEED OR THE COMPANY WILL ULTIMATELY ACHIEVE COMMERCIAL SUCCESS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE MADE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, AND THE COMPANY ASSUMES NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, OR TO UPDATE THE REASONS WHY ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER FROM THOSE PROJECTED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. ALTHOUGH THE COMPANY BELIEVES THAT THE BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS AND INTENTIONS CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE ARE REASONABLE, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THOSE BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS WILL PROVE TO BE ACCURATE. INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER ALL OF THE INFORMATION SET FORTH HEREIN AND SHOULD ALSO REFER TO THE RISK FACTORS DISCLOSED IN THE COMPANY’S PERIODIC REPORTS FILED FROM TIME-TO-TIME.

THIS NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY WHO TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ITS CONTENTS.