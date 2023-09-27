OTC Markets Group Welcomes Lithium Ionic Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSX-V: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF), a Canadian exploration and development-stage mining company advancing its hard rock lithium projects in Minas Gerais, Brazil, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Lithium Ionic Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Lithium Ionic Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “LTHCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Blake Hylands, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, “The graduation to the OTCQX platform marks an important step for Lithium Ionic, which will increase our exposure to a broader US investor audience and make it easier for this large investment community to invest in our Company as we rapidly advance our hard rock lithium projects towards production in Brazil.”

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp's Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

