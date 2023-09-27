Globus Medical and NuVasive to Sponsor and Participate at EUROSPINE 2023

AUDUBON, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced it will continue its partnership with EUROSPINE as a silver sponsor and will attend EUROSPINE 2023 held October 4 to 6 in Frankfurt.



“As leaders in the musculoskeletal device industry, we are committed to procedurally integrated innovation that enables surgeons to deliver more intelligent surgery,” said Dan Scavilla, chief executive officer at Globus Medical. “Our support of EUROSPINE reflects our belief in partnering with the most influential societies, study groups, and congresses around the globe to advance spine care and change the lives of more patients.”

Globus Medical and NuVasive will be hosting various activities at their respective stands in the Messe Frankfurt exhibition hall:

Globus Medical invites attendees to meet the experts at stand #E35 and learn about Excelsius™ Prone Lateral, ExcelsiusGPS®, and MARVEL™. On October 5 at 12:00, listen to Dr. David L. Skaggs and Dr. Michele Federico Pecoraro discuss their clinical experience in an industry workshop, Robotic Navigation: A discussion on advanced technology for complex procedures.

NuVasive invites attendees to meet the experts at stand #E45: Simplify Cervical Disc with Prof. Dr. med. Steffen K. Rosahl on October 4 at 10:15 and 15:30, Pulse and X360 with Mr. Andrew Young on October 5 at 10:15 and 15:30, and Reline 3D with Dr. med. Lorenz Wanke-Jellinek on October 6 at 10:15.

Surgeons will also have the opportunity for demonstrations of procedural solutions with ExcelsiusGPS at the Globus Medical stand, and Pulse and Siemens Healthineers’ Cios Spin at the NuVasive stand. For more information, please visit the Globus Medical EUROSPINE webpage and the NuVasive EUROSPINE webpage.

The Company will be exhibiting its musculoskeletal procedural solutions at various fourth-quarter 2023 conferences, including:

Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) ’23 Annual Forum: October 5 to 7 in Las Vegas.

North American Spine Society (NASS) 38 th Annual Meeting: October 18 to 21 in Los Angeles.

Annual Meeting: October 18 to 21 in Los Angeles. 17 th International Congress on Early Onset Scoliosis (ICEOS): November 8 to 10 in Charleston.

International Congress on Early Onset Scoliosis (ICEOS): November 8 to 10 in Charleston. German Spine Congress (DWG) 18 th Annual Meeting of the German Spine Society: November 29 to December 1 in Stuttgart/Ludwigsburg.

Annual Meeting of the German Spine Society: November 29 to December 1 in Stuttgart/Ludwigsburg. Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS) 51 st Annual Meeting: November 29 to December 2 in Las Vegas.

Annual Meeting: November 29 to December 2 in Las Vegas. 9 th Annual International Spinal Deformity Symposium (ISDS): December 1 to 2 in New York.

Annual International Spinal Deformity Symposium (ISDS): December 1 to 2 in New York. International Pediatric Orthopedic Symposium (IPOS): December 5 to 9 in Orlando.



About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical is committed to providing innovative technologies and industry-leading clinical support to help surgeons and healthcare providers deliver better care around the globe. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive offerings of musculoskeletal solutions and enabling technologies to impact the care continuum, now including the procedurally integrated portfolio of NuVasive. The Company’s employees are relentlessly focused on advancing patient care. For more information, please visit www.globusmedical.com/uniting.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and the ability of Globus Medical and NuVasive to integrate, their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Investor contact:

Brian Kearns

610-930-1800

investors@globusmedical.com

Media contact:

Melanie Ordoñez

858-722-3899

media@globusmedical.com