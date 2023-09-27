Calcium Carbonate Market is Anticipated to Reach $52.56 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Global calcium carbonate market is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021–2028.

Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Geography," the Calcium Carbonate Market size is expected to grow from US$ 36.78 Billion in 2020 to USD 52.56 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The projected growth of the calcium carbonate market is attributed to the wide range of applications of calcium carbonate microparticles and nanoparticles.





Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the global calcium carbonate market include Cerne Calcium Company; GCCP Resources LTD; J M Huber Corporation; Imerys S.A.; Lafargeholcim; Minerals Technologies Inc.; Mississippi Lime Company; Okutama Kogyo Co., Ltd; Omya AG and SCHAEFER KALK GMBH & CO. KG. Players operating in the global calcium carbonate market focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They also focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.





Calcium Carbonate Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 36.78 Billion in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 52.56 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.7% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 141 No. of Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical data available Yes Segments covered by Type, Application, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Cerne Calcium Company; GCCP Resources LTD; J M Huber Corporation; Imerys S.A.; Lafargeholcim; Minerals Technologies Inc.; Mississippi Lime Company; Okutama Kogyo Co., Ltd; Omya AG and SCHAEFER KALK GMBH & CO. KG





In 2020 North America accounted for the largest market share in the calcium carbonate market. The dominant position of North America in the calcium carbonate market can be attributed to the region's strong industrial base, with prominent manufacturers contributing to the growth of the calcium carbonate market. Demand for calcium carbonates from various end-use industries such as paper, plastic, adhesive and sealants, building and construction supported by substantial growth in the industrial base of end-users is driving the growth of the regional carbonate market. Investment in infrastructure development and the expansion of the manufacturing sector in the economies of North America, such as Mexico, offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the calcium carbonate market. In addition, the prices of calcium carbonates have risen due to the increasing cost of raw materials such as chemicals, energy, labor, transportation, and inflation in the region.





Wide Range of Applications of Calcium Carbonate Microparticles and Nanoparticles is Expected to Propel the Demand for Calcium Carbonate

Rising demand for innovative products is expected to surge the calcium carbonate market growth. In recent years, significant research has explored the methods of synthesizing nano and micro-sized calcium carbonate particles with specific sizes, polymorphs, and morphologies. These non-toxic particles feature high porosity, high surface area-to-volume ratio, and biocompatibility. The increasingly high demand for nano-calcium-carbonate particles in chemical, biological, and industrial applications is expected to drive the calcium carbonate market growth in the coming years. Various paper-based objects are subject to natural deterioration due to the presence of internal and external factors such as the presence of humidity as well as exposure to pollutants, light, high temperatures, etc. This issue can be overcome with nano-calcium carbonate in paper production, as it improves deacidification by penetration into the bulk of the paper. Macro-calcium-carbonate finds applications in building the skeletons of hardened cementitious composites to provide strength. Calcium carbonate-reinforced polypropylene is a homopolymer polypropylene resin, and fine calcium carbonate particles are used to reinforce it. The resin is mainly used in electrical components, the automotive industry, housewares, and various utility products. Thus, surging demand for innovative products derived from calcium carbonate particles would propel the calcium carbonate market growth in the coming years.





Calcium Carbonate Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the global calcium carbonate market is bifurcated into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). The ground calcium carbonate (GCC) segment accounted for the largest calcium carbonate market share in 2020. This is primarily due to its wide range of applications, cost-effectiveness, and versatile properties. Ground calcium carbonate is extensively utilized as a filler and coating pigment in industries such as paper, plastics, paints, and coatings. Its ability to enhance the brightness, opacity, and smoothness of materials makes it a preferred choice for improving the quality of various products. Furthermore, ground calcium carbonate offers advantages such as low abrasiveness, high whiteness, and compatibility with other materials, making it versatile and suitable for diverse applications. Its natural abundance and availability from various sources like limestone and marble further contribute to its market dominance. The continuous demand from industries such as paper, plastics, and construction has propelled the growth of ground calcium carbonate, solidifying its position as the leading form of calcium carbonate in the market.





Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Calcium Carbonate Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted economies and industries in a number of countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals & materials are one of the significant industries experiencing severe disruptions as a result of supply chain breakdowns and plant closures. The closure of numerous manufacturing plants and factories in key regions, such as North America, Europe, and APAC, restricted the global supply chain and disrupted manufacturing processes, distribution schedules, and product sales. The calcium carbonate market is disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak because of lowered calcium carbonate production, supply chain instability, hampered trade movements, and reduced demand from the end-use industry and new projects. The outbreak has hampered operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. The restricted value chain has had a negative impact on the supply of raw materials. However, as the economies revived their operations in late 2021, there has been a surge in the demand for calcium carbonate.





