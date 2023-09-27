Shreya Sreeram, TIGP Mrs. India 3rd Place Winner to represent India in Mrs. Cosmos 2023 in USA

Dr.Shreya Sreeram - Mrs.Cosmos India 2023 Dr.Shreya Sreeram - TIGP Mrs India Third Place Winner

A mother of two, Shreya Sreeram to represent India in the upcoming Mrs. Cosmos pageant in the USA in October 2023 is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-evolving realm of beauty pageants, where the spotlight often glimmers with superficial glamour, there emerges a radiant star who shines not just for her beauty but for her indomitable spirit and remarkable talents. Shreya Sreeram, a dedicated gynecologist from Chennai, India, stands as a glowing example of what true beauty embodies. Her incredible journey, from the corridors of medicine to the global stage, is a testament to her unwavering dedication, and it all began with her stellar performance at the prestigious TIGP Mrs. India 2023 pageant held in April. The International Glamour Project (TIGP) is India's most significant and trusted pageant, encompassing participants of all ages. Unique in its approach, TIGP celebrates inner beauty and talent rather than focusing solely on external appearances. Unlike many pageants, TIGP places no restrictions on height and weight, providing a genuine platform for aspiring women to showcase their true selves.

She secured a well-deserved Third Place Winner Title at the TIGP Mrs. India 2023, an achievement that catapulted her into the international spotlight. Shreya's story is not just about winning a title; it's a narrative of empowerment, resilience, and breaking free from the molds that society often imposes. Her performance is a testament to the fact that beauty isn't confined to external appearances; it radiates from within. Shreya's victory in the TIGP National Grand Finale was not just a personal triumph; it was a collective celebration of TIGP's transformative training approach. TIGP's vision is to empower women to embrace their inner beauty and talents, and Shreya Sreeram's journey is a testament to the effectiveness of this vision. Through meticulous training and unwavering support, TIGP equips women with the tools to confidently chase their dreams and represent India on prestigious global platforms.

As Shreya Sreeram prepares to don the sash and represent India at Mrs. Cosmos 2023, she carries with her the aspirations of a nation that believes in her wholeheartedly. Her participation in this prestigious event is a celebration of womanhood, empowerment, and the transformative power of training and mentorship. While TIGP provides a platform, it's the comprehensive training and support that empowers women like Shreya to shine on the global stage. Founded in 2019 by the visionary duo of Dr. Swaroop Puranik and Dr. Akshata Prabhu, The International Glamour Project stands as a shining example of empowerment for women from all walks of life. With a resolute commitment to celebrating the innate beauty that resides within every woman, this organization champions the belief in inner radiance over superficial attributes. Their mission to challenge the objectification of women is not just an aspiration; it's a call to action. The International Glamour Project has embarked on an extraordinary journey, having already nurtured the talents of over 200 women. Their approach extends beyond the traditional realms of modeling, focusing on providing a platform for women to express themselves with unbridled freedom and unwavering confidence. TIGP also gives their role models a chance to walk the prestigious New York fashion and Paris Fashion Week.

