Flexible OLED Market size is Anticipated to Garner $117.7 Billion by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 40.4%

Flexible OLED Market

An increase in smartphone penetration along with innovative product launches and numerous advantages provided by OLED technology are the major factors that drives the flexible OLED market growth” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Flexible OLED Market by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.

The global flexible OLED market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $117.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 40.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7236

OLED devices are electronic devices that use light-emitting thin films of hydrocarbon chains, rather than semiconductors loaded with heavy metals such as gallium arsenide phosphide, as in current LED technology. Those organic groups between two conductors with different work functions produce bright light using less energy. The structure of OLEDs started as a single layer and gradually evolved into two- and three-layers and their current multilayer anatomy.

Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) have rapidly grown to become one of the leading technologies for full-color display panels and environmentally friendly light sources, due to their outstanding features such as excellent color quality, wide viewing angles, mercury-free manufacturing, exciting flexibility, etc. Various materials, device architectures, and processing techniques have been investigated to optimize device performance to meet the demands of lighting and display applications.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7236

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the flexible OLED industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, flexible OLED market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the flexible OLED industry include:

⦁ OSRAM GmbH

⦁ Ritdisplay Corporation

⦁ Corning Inc.

⦁ LG Display Co. Ltd.

⦁ AU Optronics Corp.

⦁ BOE Technology UK Limited

⦁ Visionox Company

⦁ Universal Display Corporation

⦁ Sony Group Corporation

⦁ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Increase in demand for wider viewing angles is expected to significantly drive the revenue growth of the global flexible OLED market in the future. The popularity of smartphones has increased the demand for beautiful and efficient lighting panels. Rapid advances in technology have brought about positive cultural changes in developing countries.

Surge in need for social connectivity and entertainment is expected to boost demand for smartphones, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the flexible organic light emitting diode (FOLED) market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in disposable income drives increased adoption of new sleek display smartphones with curved and foldable screens. This is also expected to drive revenue growth in the FOLED market.

For example, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. launched the Samsung Z Flip 3 smartphones in 2019 and the Samsung Z Fold 3 smartphones with foldable screens in 2021. In addition, the growing need for high-quality images and brighter displays compared to other displays is expected to increase the demand for flexible OLED displays. Moreover, the growing need for a better viewing experience and lower energy consumption are expected to drive the revenue of the market in the near future.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7236

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the flexible OLED market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing flexible OLED market opportunities.

⦁ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁ In-depth analysis of the flexible OLED market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

⦁ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

⦁ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global flexible OLED market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.