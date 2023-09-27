Wooden furniture expo opens in Viet Nam to meet growing domestic demand

VIETNAM, September 27 - ĐỒNG NAI — The Tavicohome - Viefurn 365 Wooden Furniture Expo, designed to cater to the domestic market, opened on Monday in Đồng Nai Province.

This six-day event showcases over 10,000 products from 250 participating companies across a vast 20,000-square-metre exhibition area in Biên Hòa City. It has drawn the attention of wood processing firms, construction companies, design studios and prominent real estate developers.

Phan Nhật Trường, the head of the organising committee, stated that this fair has been organised to tap into the significant potential of the domestic wooden furniture market. Rapid urbanisation and a population of 100 million people have fueled the demand for both interior and exterior furnishings, Trường said, with projections indicating that up to 70–80 million square metres of new homes are constructed annually.

"In a period when Vietnamese wooden furniture exports are encountering numerous challenges, this fair serves as a valuable platform for businesses to diversify their markets, explore new business opportunities, increase revenue, and mitigate the risks associated with overdependence on exports," remarked Đỗ Xuân Lập, Chairman of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association.

The fair is expected to attract approximately 7,500 visitors and shoppers and will conclude on October 1. — VNS