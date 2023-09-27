Work starts on construction of Westfood Hậu Giang Factory

VIETNAM, September 27 -

HẬU GIANG — Work began on 27 September on the construction of the Hậu Giang Agricultural and Food Processing Factory Complex (Westfood Hậu Giang Factory) in Sông Hậu Western Industrial Park, Châu Thành District, Hậu Giang Province.

The Westfood Hậu Giang factory, financed by the Westfood Hậu Giang Joint Stock Company, will be constructed to European standards. It will cover an area of seven hectares, with a total investment of over VNĐ666 billion and a projected capacity of 30,000 tonnes of finished products annually.

The factory is slated to commence operations in the first quarter of 2025, providing employment for thousands of workers.

Once finished, Westfood Hậu Giang will rank among the largest agricultural product processing factories in the West, producing an array of new, high-quality product lines. This venture will significantly contribute to local socio-economic growth and promote Western agricultural products on the global stage.— VNS