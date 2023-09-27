Huawei Provides Network Communication Solutions as the Jakarta-Bandung Speed Train Glides

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesia’s first high-speed train, which is also dubbed Whoosh, connecting the capital of Jakarta and the popular tourist destination, Bandung in West Java, will be officially opened for public rides in October. The commercial operation of the train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to 40 minutes from the previous 3.5 hours, boosting the economic development along the railway corridor.





Huawei partners with China Railway Communications and Signaling Co., Ltd. (or CRSC) and China Telecom to build a dedicated railway network for the WHOOSH, enabling real-time communication, control, and dispatching of trains. This provides reliable and robust technical support for the smart, safe, and efficient operation of the train.





Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi, President Director of PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), said, “We would like to thank all stakeholders, especially Huawei and CRSC, for their contributions in preparing technology solutions and railway infrastructure that are instrumental in supporting the operation of the Whoosh high-speed train. The shared implementation of proven technology solutions and operational solutions of the Whoosh high-speed train can serve as a reference and benchmark for the development of other high-speed rail infrastructure in Indonesia and similar projects in other ASEAN countries.”





Mr. Lai Chaosen, Vice President, Huawei Indonesia, said Huawei has provided system solutions to build a dedicated communication network for high-speed railways whose high security, large bandwidth, and simplified operation and maintenance. The network plays a crucial role in the high-speed train operation control system.





“We all know that high-speed trains go very fast and have short departure intervals. We should make sure the high-speed trains run safely, smoothly, and efficiently. Huawei has provided system solutions like wireless networks between train and ground, transmission, and data networks for this purpose. This has helped a lot in building a good communication network for the project,” Lai Chaosen said.









Besides the special network for high-speed rail, Huawei also works with different telecom companies to provide quality network coverage along the high-speed rail so that people can enjoy more stable, fast, and smart connections,” Lai Chaosen added.





According to Mr. Lai Chaosen, the train-to-ground wireless network adopts Huawei’s mature solution and uses interleaved networking for seamless coverage. The network reliability is as high as 99.99%, ensuring stable transmission of train control signals and intelligent orchestration and scheduling of train numbers and function numbers.





The data network uses Huawei's new generation DataCom equipment, which is 100% secure through native hard pipes. All links are protected by redundancy and redundant switching is achieved within 35ms. The transmission network uses Huawei Hybrid MSTP equipment, which not only meets the large bandwidth and high stability needs of more than 20 systems such as high-speed rail dispatching and command, disaster prevention, video surveillance, passenger ticketing, and power telecontrol, but also supports future railway business growth and evolution needs, Lai Chaosen added.





Meanwhile, Liu Jieping, Deputy Chief Engineer of the Jakarta-Bandung Project, CRSC, said that the wireless network, transmission, data network, and other system solutions provided by Huawei have effectively promoted the smooth and high-quality construction and implementation of the dedicated communication network for the WHOOSH, and provided reliable technical support for the safe and efficient operation of the trains.





The Whoosh is the first overseas project where China’s high-speed railway has applied its entire system, all elements, and the whole industry chain. It also marks Indonesia’s official entry into the high-speed rail era. It spans 142.3 kilometers and has a maximum operating speed of 350 kilometers per hour. The project is equipped with China Railway’s state-of-the-art CTCS-3 level train control system. This system ensures the safety, quality, and efficiency of the high-speed railway operation.