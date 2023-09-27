Establishing a thousand-year-old friendship on the Silk Road during decade of common prosperity

The promo film of The Silk Road International Film Festival boarded on a screen at Times Square in New York.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the major initiative of jointly building the "the Belt and Road" and the important concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind. The Silk Road International Film Festival also celebrated its tenth anniversary.





From September 23rd to 27th, the 10th Silk Road International Film Festival, hosted by China Media Group, the People's Government of Fujian Province, and the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, and organized by the Fujian Provincial Film Bureau, the People's Government of Fuzhou City, and the film channel CCTV-6, was held in Fuzhou.





This film festival will focus on the "10th anniversary" element, with the theme of "gathering the world's strength and telling the story of the Silk Road", erecting a bridge of film exchange and cooperation along the Belt and Road, building an international cultural exchange platform, and telling the story of China and the Silk Road with film.





According to Xinhua Screen Media Co., Ltd., since the opening day of the film festival, promotional videos of the festival have successively appeared on outdoor screens at the Times Square, New York, Paris Oriental Center and in multiple domestic cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Fuzhou. They have been continuously broadcasted on high-frequency scrolling for a week, and have been showcased online through mainstream overseas social media platforms such as "Paris Oriental Center", "Discover Fujian", and "Discover Fuzhou", as well as new media accounts under Xinhua News Agency such as "XINHUA SCREEN".





In order to form a comprehensive communication effect, the organizers also collaborated with China Telecom to create video ringtones for the promotional content of the film festival, telling the story of the Silk Road from multiple perspectives such as visual, voice, article, and graphic and showing the style of Fuzhou.





