Key Insights on $6,973.6 Million in U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market & CAGR of 5.7% | Aussie Bubs, Arla Foods Amba

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market

High nutrition contents in baby infant formula, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income

Rise in number of women participation in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type (Infant Milk, Follow-On Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, and Growing-Up Milk), Ingredients (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Stores and Others) and Source (Regular, Organic, Milk with HMO, Goat Milk, Plant Based Formula, and Others), Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The U.S. baby infant formula market size was valued at $ 3,962.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $ 6,973.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Rise in number of women participation in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. However, government initiatives to promote breastfeeding and concerns regarding food safety hinder the market growth. On the contrary, preference toward organic baby food & drinks, extensive research on prebiotics and probiotics in baby food, and developments in technology resulting in emergence of new products are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Breastfeeding is continually promoted as the ideal way for healthy growth of infants, and this is affiliated with national and international attempts among policymakers and health activists. It is recommended for infants for the first six months, as it delivers all the essential nutrients for complete development and healthy growth of the baby. In 2020, the World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization chose to support and encourage pro-breastfeeding regulations. Organizations that support breastfeeding further encourage parents to cook baby food when infants start eating solids.

A federally funded nutrition assistance program called Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) helps low-income pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as their infants and young children. The program offers support for breastfeeding, access to nutritious food, and education about nutrition. These initiatives, therefore, tend to decrease the dependency of parents on baby infant formula products, which notably restrain the U.S. baby infant formula market growth

The U.S. market is witnessing an increase in demand for natural and organic baby formula products. Parents are showing a growing interest in purchasing products made from natural, organic materials that are free of chemical stabilizers, additives, and other chemicals. The potential health risks linked to exposure to chemicals and synthetic compounds are increasingly being brought to the attention of parents. Concerns about long-term effects of chemical exposure, especially for growing infants, are shared by many parents.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

By point of sale, the OTC segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the U.S. baby infant formula market, as most of the babies are hypoallergenic and require no special attention with the consumption of infant formula. However, the prescription-based segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to the unawareness regarding the ingredients and their health effects.

The U.S. baby infant formula market is segmented into type, ingredient, distribution channel, and source. Depending on type, the market is segregated into infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. On the basis of ingredient, it is fragmented into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, vitamins, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores, and others. By source, it is categorized into regular, organic, milk with HMO, goat milk, plant-based formula, and others.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Abbott Laboratories

Bobbie

Arla Foods

Dana Dairy Group, Ltd.

Campbell Soups Company

D-Signstore

Danone S.A.

Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc.

Kabrita USA

Nature's One, LLC.

Holle Baby Food AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Nestle S.A.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

By distribution channel, the pharmacy/medical stores segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, due to unawareness about the ingredients in infant formula and issues related to baby food safety. However, the hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the U.S. baby infant formula market, owing to strong economic growth, increase in disposable income, change in demographic profile, and consumer inclination toward infant health.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the U.S. baby infant formula analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing U.S. baby infant formula opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the U.S. baby infant formula segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

