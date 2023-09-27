Data Center Chip Market size is Projected to Grow $45.3 Billion by 2032 | Growing at a CAGR of 14.6%

Data Center Chip Market

Increase in cloud computing, advancements in chip technology, and government regulations regarding localization of data centers drives the growth of data center chip market” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Data Center Chip Market by Chip Type, Data Center Size, and Industry Verticals: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

The global data center chip market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $45.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.

A data center is a premise of networked computers and storage that organizations from various fields use to organize, process, store, and disseminate massive amounts of data. A business usually depends heavily on the applications, services, and data contained within a data center, making it the point of focus and a vital asset for day-to-day activities. The data center chip is usually found in the server area within a data center and is one of the vital requirements in the premises.

The key trend that is helping the world of data center is the cloud and its connectivity to billions of connected devices such as PCs, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality systems, and others. When smart devices are connected to the cloud, the data generated can be analyzed in real time, enabling these devices to be more useful data center products. The emergence of artificial intelligence, virtual reality systems, and 5G network has given rise to the number of data centers, which in turn is driving the growth of the data center chip market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the data center chip industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, data center chip market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the data center chip industry include:

⦁ GlobalFoundries Inc.

⦁ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

⦁ Broadcom Inc.

⦁ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

⦁ Intel Corporation

⦁ Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

⦁ NVIDIA Corporation

⦁ Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

⦁ ARM LIMITED (SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.)

⦁ Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Technological advancements in memory chips and programmable solutions such as FPGAs, ASICs among others, enhance their performance in connected devices and data centers. For instance, Intels 3D XPoint technology significantly improves access to large amounts of data. Next generation chip such as FPGA and ASIC, can efficiently meet the change in demands for data centers and speed up the performance in other applications. The combination of FPGAs, ASICs with cloud products helps in enhancing the overall performance of data centers. Hence, advancement in technology is driving the global data center chip market.

The market for data center chip market size is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the increase in cloud computing and advancements in chip technology. In addition, government regulations regarding localization of data centers fuel the market growth. dditionally, the data center chip is anticipated to benefit owing to an increase in smart computing devices and is expected to present enormous opportunities for the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, high data center operations are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

