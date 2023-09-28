Video Walls Market forecasted to witness a CAGR of 13%, to reach an estimated valuation of over US$ 3.8 billion by 2028
The video walls market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12.78% from US$1.632 billion in 2021 to US$3.788 billion by 2028.
The video walls market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12.78% from US$1.632 billion in 2021 to US$3.788 billion by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the video walls market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.78% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$3.788 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The key driving factor of the Video Walls Market is the emergence of new technologies such as AI, ML, and big data, which have introduced innovative content distribution methods. Additionally, the global demand for video walls is rising due to the increasing tourism sector. Moreover, the adoption of digital signage systems with augmented reality features in retail spaces is enhancing customer engagement and further fueling market expansion.
A video wall is a visual display system that incorporates multiple individual display screens, such as LCD or LED panels, arranged in a grid-like formation to create a larger and more impactful display. These screens are usually combined seamlessly, both physically and in terms of content, to present a unified and immersive image or video presentation.
The video walls market is experiencing growth due to the emergence of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data. AI-equipped video walls can deliver rapid and customized communication, enhancing audience engagement. In June 2023, Samsung Electronics introduced The Wall for Virtual Production at InfoComm 2023. Additionally, in September 2022, ViewSonic was displayed to serve as a platform for prominent technology companies to exhibit their latest innovations and solutions, catering to the evolving needs of users in hybrid work and communication environments. In addition, retail businesses have observed a 24% increase in foot traffic by adopting digital signage, further driving video wall adoption. For instance, in June 2022, PPDS, a supplier of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, direct-view LED, professional TV products, and complementary solutions, unveiled an upgraded series of Philips X-Line video wall displays. This launch aimed to deliver superior picture quality and clarity across various content types, catering to the needs of professional and commercial settings. The tourism industry is also a significant driver of video wall demand, particularly in transportation settings like airports, where large video walls provide both informational and engaging content to travelers. These factors are expected to fuel the global video wall market, especially in the transportation sector.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/video-walls-market
Based on the type, the video walls market is segmented into LCD Video Walls, Plasma Display Panel Video Walls, Projection Cube Video Walls, and Blended Projection Video Walls. LCD video walls are projected to maintain a substantial market share. Direct-view video walls offer advantages such as high brightness levels, diverse pixel configurations, and minimal bezels, ensuring a seamless and visually appealing display experience.
Based on the application, the video walls market is segmented into menu boards, billboards, and others. The billboard segment has taken the lead in market share, primarily due to the rising demand from various sectors like entertainment, transportation, and logistics. Additionally, the market is expected to grow as businesses increasingly utilize advertising to draw in more customers.
Based on the end-user, the video walls market is fragmented into education, communication and technology, media and entertainment, transportation, healthcare, retail, and others. The transportation segment is poised to capture a substantial market share in the video walls market. Video walls, powered by digital technology, are widely adopted in transportation hubs such as airports, train stations, and bus terminals to provide travelers with essential digital content and information, addressing the growing demand for digital resources for travelers.
Geographically, the video wall market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American region commands a significant market share in the video wall market. This dominance is expected to continue as the expansion of smart cities in the United States and Canada fuels the demand for video wall solutions, driven by the growing needs of industries like education and advertising.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the video walls market that have been covered are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NEC Display Solutions, LG Electronics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Barco, Leyard, Panasonic Corporation, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Navori SA, Prysm, Inc., Unilumin, Shenzhen CLT LED Technology Co., Ltd, and ViewSonic Corporation among others.
The market analytics report segments the Video Walls Market on the following basis:
• By Type
o LCD Video Walls
o Plasma Display Panel Video Walls
o Projection Cube Video Walls
o Blended Projection Video Walls
• By Application
o Menu Board
o Billboard
o Others
• By End-User
o Education
o Communication & technology
o Media & Entertainment
o Transportation
o Healthcare
o Retail
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• NEC Display Solutions
• LG Electronics
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Barco
• Leyard
• Panasonic Corporation
• Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.
• Delta Electronics, Inc.
• AU Optronics Corp.
• Navori SA
• Prysm, Inc.
• Unilumin
• Shenzhen CLT LED Technology Co., Ltd.
• ViewSonic Corporation
Explore More Reports:
• 3D Projector Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/3d-projector-market
• Microdisplays Market Size: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/microdisplays-market
• Foldable Display Market Size: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/foldable-display-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn