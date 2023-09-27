Global Fermented Sweeteners Market Poised to Exceed USD 2.36 Billion by 2033, Crafting Healthier and Sweet Taste Sensations! Persistence Market Research

Fermented Sweeteners Market Segmented By Liquid, Powder Fermented Sweeteners Form in Stevia, Erythritol, Aspartame, Neotame, Brown Rice Syrup Product type

New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fermented sweeteners market is expected to grow from USD 1.18 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.36 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the increasing consumer preference for healthy food and beverage products, rising awareness of the health benefits of fermented sweeteners, and growing demand from the food and beverage industry.



Introduction

The global fermented sweeteners market is a vital segment of the sweeteners industry, offering a range of sweetening solutions produced through natural fermentation processes. Fermented sweeteners are renowned for their natural origin and various health benefits, making them an attractive alternative to traditional sweeteners.

This comprehensive research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fermented sweeteners market, exploring its market dynamics, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

The global fermented sweeteners market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing consumer preference for healthy food and beverage products, rising awareness of the health benefits of fermented sweeteners, and growing demand from the food and beverage industry.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32906

Market Overview

Fermented sweeteners are produced through the fermentation of various sources, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, or starches. The fermentation process involves the action of microorganisms, such as yeast or bacteria, which convert the sugars in these sources into sweeteners like fructose, glucose, or erythritol. These sweeteners are used extensively in the food and beverage industry as a natural and healthier substitute for traditional sweeteners.

Market Dynamics

Several key dynamics influence the global fermented sweeteners market:

Health and Wellness Trends: Growing consumer awareness of health and wellness has driven the demand for natural and low-calorie sweetening solutions, boosting the adoption of fermented sweeteners.

Growing consumer awareness of health and wellness has driven the demand for natural and low-calorie sweetening solutions, boosting the adoption of fermented sweeteners. Clean Label Preferences: Consumers are increasingly looking for clean label products with minimal additives, and fermented sweeteners fit this criterion due to their natural production process.

Consumers are increasingly looking for clean label products with minimal additives, and fermented sweeteners fit this criterion due to their natural production process. Sugar Reduction Initiatives: Governments and health organizations are promoting sugar reduction to combat rising obesity and diabetes rates, favoring the use of fermented sweeteners.

Governments and health organizations are promoting sugar reduction to combat rising obesity and diabetes rates, favoring the use of fermented sweeteners. Application Diversity: Fermented sweeteners are used in a wide range of applications, including beverages, dairy products, baked goods, and confectionery, driving market growth.

Fermented sweeteners are used in a wide range of applications, including beverages, dairy products, baked goods, and confectionery, driving market growth. Sustainability Focus: The environmentally friendly production methods of fermented sweeteners align with sustainability trends.

Market Key Trends

Growing consumer preference for healthy food and beverage products

Rising awareness of the health benefits of fermented sweeteners

Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry

Development of new and innovative fermented sweeteners

Expansion of fermented sweetener manufacturers into emerging markets

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32906

Competitive Landscape

The global IWSN market is competitive, with both established players and new entrants.

Key market players include

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland

Tereos

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Ingredion

Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co., Ltd.,

NOW Foods

Wilmar Sugar Pty Ltd.

WuHan HuaSweet Co., Ltd

Sanxinyuan Food Industry and others

Competition revolves around technology innovation, product reliability, and customized solutions.

Recent Developments

Here are some recent developments of companies in the global fermented sweeteners market:

Cargill:2023 - Cargill announced a partnership with Evolva Holding Company to produce steviol glycosides, a key ingredient in stevia, using Evolva's fermentation technology.

Cargill announced a partnership with Evolva Holding Company to produce steviol glycosides, a key ingredient in stevia, using Evolva's fermentation technology. Ingredion:2023 - Ingredion announced the launch of its new Reb M stevia sweetener, which is made using a proprietary fermentation process.

Ingredion announced the launch of its new Reb M stevia sweetener, which is made using a proprietary fermentation process. PureCircle:2023- PureCircle announced the launch of its new stevia sweetener, PureCircle Alpha, which has a more natural sugar-like taste than other stevia sweeteners.

PureCircle announced the launch of its new stevia sweetener, PureCircle Alpha, which has a more natural sugar-like taste than other stevia sweeteners. Holland Sweetener Company: 2022- Holland Sweetener Company announced the construction of a new fermentation plant to produce allulose, a low-calorie sweetener.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32906

Market Segmentation

The global fermented sweeteners market is segmented by product type, form, end-use, and region.

By Product Type - Stevia, Erythritol, Xylitol, Monk Fruit, Allulose, Other

Stevia is the largest segment in the global fermented sweeteners market, owing to its high sweetness intensity, low calories, and zero glycemic index. Erythritol is the second-largest segment, followed by xylitol. Monk fruit and allulose are emerging segments in the market, with the potential to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By Form- Liquid, Powder

The liquid form of fermented sweeteners is the dominant segment in the global market, due to its ease of use and handling. However, the powder form is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its longer shelf life and lower transportation costs.

By End-Use - Food & Beverages, Bakery Goods, Sweet Spreads, Confectionery and Chewing Gums, Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic, Others

The food and beverage segment is the largest end-use sector for fermented sweeteners, followed by the bakery goods and sweet spreads segments. The confectionery and chewing gums segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for low-sugar and sugar-free confectionery products.

By Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

North America is the largest market for fermented sweeteners, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for healthy food and beverage products and the growing food and beverage industry in the region.

About Food & Beverage Division at Persistence Market Research

The Food & Beverage team at Persistence Market Research provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalogue of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

More Trending Research Reports-

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353