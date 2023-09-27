Submit Release
Rimes hires Vincent Dulhoste as Global Head of Professional Services

Vincent Dulhoste

Supports growing demand for enterprise data management services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimes is delighted to announce the appointment of Vincent Dulhoste as Global Head of Professional Services. Vincent brings more than 25 years of experience working in financial services firms. He most notably spent eighteen years at BISAM, acquired by FactSet, where he managed their professional services team.

Vincent possesses a unique set of skills, having begun his career as a software engineer, transitioning into implementation, pre-sales, and focusing on professional services for the past fifteen years. His deep, hands-on experience across the entire client lifecycle is why he is a strategic hire to support Rimes’ ambitious growth plans.

Vincent comments, “Having worked closely with Rimes during my time at BISAM, I understand the business and more importantly, the customers. Rimes is a client-centric organization that understands data management better than anyone, my mission is to scale that commitment as we add new capabilities and geographic markets. This is the perfect opportunity for me to draw upon my years of experience and make a truly material impact on the business.”

Renaud Larzilliere, Chief Operating Officer, comments, “Vincent’s expertise will play a pivotal role in ensuring our services align seamlessly with the evolving needs of our clients. His strategic insights and proven leadership will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success, creating value for our customers as they navigate complex industry challenges and thrive in a volatile economic climate.”

About Rimes
Rimes is an enterprise data management partner to the global investment community. Driven by passion for solving the most complex data problems, clients are provided with investment intelligence that powers more than 50 trillion in AUM annually. The world’s leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. Headquartered in New York and London, Rimes services its global clients through offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Clare Walsh
Adesso Tech
+44 7500 905415
email us here
