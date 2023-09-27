Asset-Based Lending Market 2022 To Cross USD 1,721.38 Billion By Value at Exponential CAGR of 12.2% Through 2031

Asset-Based Lending Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asset-based lending, also known as asset-based financing, is the business of loaning money in an agreement that is secured by a tangible asset including a business’s accounts receivable, machinery, inventory, property, plant, equipment, or other forms of collateral. Both traditional and online lenders offer asset-based financing.

Small to mid-sized businesses often use asset-based lending to cover short-term cash flow demands. They also use it for a variety of purposes, such as covering operating expenses and investing in new opportunities.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13299

Moreover, the interest rates for asset-based lending can vary widely - ranging anywhere from 7% to 30%, owing to the differences in financing products, lenders, and business qualifications. Similarly, there’s no real consistency among the terms of this type of financing. In fact, the terms associated with asset-based lending vary largely based on the type of collateral that’s used to secure the loan. Lenders prefer highly liquid assets like stocks, bonds, mutual funds, treasury bills, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as these can be easily converted to cash.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, The global asset-based lending market was valued at $561.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,721.38 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031. The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the market with the highest market share. The fact that asset-based lending is less risky, charges a lower interest rate, and is easier as well as quicker to obtain than unsecured loans and lines of credit, the demand for asset-based lending is increasing.

In addition, asset-based finance offers a business with increased liquidity. A few more factors such as rise in the usage of advanced technologies in asset-based lending, the growing reliance on digital banking, and the growth of new-age fintech companies are expected to provide immense growth prospects and opportunities in the near future.

Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a boost in the growth of the global asset-based lending market. The implementation of the stringent lockdown across the world increased the demand for loans. As many businesses had to face financial hardship due to the temporary shutdown of operations, they changed their revolving credit facilities from secured cash-flow-based to asset-based lines of credit. Especially the companies involved in retail, wholesale, and general distribution, where large quantities of inventory are more typical, were mostly benefited by asset-based lending. With this drift on board, the global asset-based lending market is expected to grow even more in the post-pandemic.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13299

Asset-Based Lending Market Key Segments:

Type

Inventory Financing

Receivables Financing

Equipment Financing

Others

Interest Rate

Fixed Rate

Floating Rate

End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13299

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Digital Business Card Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-business-card-market-A108801

Rideshare Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rideshare-insurance-market-A74742

Saudi Arabia Residential Mortgage Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saudi-arabia-residential-mortgage-market-A110807

Augmented Analytics in BFSI Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/augmented-analytics-in-bfsi-market-A11748

Insurance BPO Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insurance-bpo-market-A74553

Operational Risk Management Consulting Services in Manufacturing Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/operational-risk-management-consulting-services-in-manufacturing-market-A74585

South Africa Asset-based Lending Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-africa-asset-based-lending-market-A74622

Advanced Authentication in Financial Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-authentication-in-financial-services-market-A11870

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.