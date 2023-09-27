Digital Thermometer Market was valued at $757.81 million in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2031

Digital Thermometer Market 2031

Digital thermometer is device which uses heat sensors that determine body temperature. They are suitable take temperature reading through mouth, rectum, armpit.

Contact free digital thermometer has more potential and is beneficial over traditional mercury thermometer in terms of reliability and accuracy. This provides a boost to the digital thermometer market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital Thermometer Market, by Product Type (Oral thermometer, Digital ear thermometer, Forehead thermometer, App-based thermometer, Others), by Interface (Contact, Contact free), by Sensor Type (Resistance Temperature Detector, Thermocouple, Thermistor), by End Use Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

The digital thermometer market was valued at $757.81 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16948

The growth of the global digital thermometer market is majorly driven by mercury-free thermometers globally paired with increase in number of medical situations around the globe. Moreover, government/institutions initiatives associated with enhancing medical/healthcare infrastructure at regional and global level are expected to propel the digital thermometer market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, distribution of clinical thermometers and related equipment in remote areas and emerging nations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the digital thermometer market size during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly boosted the growth of the digital thermometer market share, owing to constant check on patients’ temperature in hospitals and contact-less temperature checks during travel. Considering the inputs of various industry experts globally, the third wave of COIVID-19 pandemic may significantly boost the growth of digital thermometer market trends across Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the increase in demand for medical thermometer globally is expected to drive the growth of the digital thermometer market during the forecast period.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16948

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Digital Thermometer Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Digital Thermometer Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Digital Thermometer Market include:

· A&D Medical (A&D Company Limited)

· Actherm Inc. (FORTECHGRP CO., LTD.)

· AMETEK Land (Land Instruments International Ltd)

· EXTECH (Teledyne FLIR)

· Fairhaven Health

· Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris plc)

· OMRON Healthcare Inc

· PCE Holding GmbH

· RG Medical Diagnostics

· Terumo Corporation

Significant factors that impact the digital thermometer market growth industry include an increase in demand for mercury-free thermometers and medical thermometers. Moreover, rise in number of initiatives from government and institutions associated with enhancing medical/healthcare infrastructure at regional and global level to provide boost to the market. However, lack of awareness for the use of digital thermometer in emerging nations is one of the prime factor restraining the market growth. On the contrary, proposed development of government campaigns will offer access in remote areas and emerging nations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the thermopro thermometer and digital room thermometer under digital thermometer market during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16948

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital thermometer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing digital thermometer market size.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing digital thermometer market opportunity.

The current assets monitoring systems for digital thermometer market forecast is quantitatively analyzed to benchmark the financial competency.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global digital thermometer industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players for digital thermometer market share.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital thermometer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market outlook.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research