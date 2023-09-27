Huize Partners with Dingcheng Life to Launch “Xiao Tao Qi No.2” – A Customized Child Critical Illness Insurance Product

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has partnered with Dingcheng Life Insurance Company Ltd (“Dingcheng Life”) to launch “Xiao Tao Qi No.2”, the latest child critical illness insurance product offering in the “Xiao Tao Qi” series, which extends coverage to more illnesses and increases the hospitalization allowances for families seeking protection for their children.



“Xiao Tao Qi No.2” provides extensive coverage for 190 severe, moderate and mild illnesses (compared to 183 for “Xiao Tao Qi No.1”). It is also distinguished by three key product highlights: (i) for diseases other than those specified in the policy contract as severe, moderate, and mild illnesses, ICU hospital cash benefits of RMB1,000 per day (starting from the second day of hospitalization) for up to 90 hospitalization days per policy year and 30% of the insured amount; (ii) hospital cash benefits of RMB300 per day for up to 60 hospitalization days per policy year and 300 hospitalization days in policy lifetime for accidents or diseases suffered by policy beneficiaries in the aftermath of a diagnosed critical illness; (iii) six optional benefits, including first-time illness care benefits, hospitalization benefits after critical illness, multiple benefits for critical illness, severely extended malignant tumors benefits, family care benefits, and death and total disability benefits. The upgraded product also provides customers with value-added services such as online doctor consultations.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “We are proud to introduce “Xiao Tao Qi No.2,” an enhanced child critical illness insurance product that exemplifies our commitment to meeting the comprehensive protection needs of families with children. In the era of “Huize 3.0”, “Xiao Tao Qi No.2” stands as the first customized product launched. As we look to the future, our dedication to innovation remains unwavering, as we strive to offer a diversity of cost-effective, tailor-made products that address the lifelong insurance needs of our users.”

About Dingcheng Life Insurance Company Ltd

Founded in 2009, Dingcheng Life Insurance Co., Ltd. is a nationwide joint-venture life insurance company, with registered capital of RMB1.25 billion. The mission of Dingcheng Life Insurance is to create an open, professional, efficient, caring and customer-centric service platform for the middle-class families.

For more information, please visit https://www.dingchenglife.com.cn/.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting, and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

