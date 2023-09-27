SATO Sponsorship with SOTI Provides Management of Business-Critical Mobile Devices

SATO Joins SOTI as Platinum Partner for Flagship Conference, SOTI SYNC 23

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI, a leading provider of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions, has announced SATO, as a Platinum Sponsor of its sold out partner and user conference, SOTI SYNC 23.



SOTI and SATO first announced its strategic partnership in 2020, when SATO became an authorized distributor of SOTI Connect (part of the SOTI ONE Platform). SOTI Connect is an enterprise-grade device management solution that provides organizations complete lifecycle management of mobile and industrial printers. The partnership has since grown to provide an end-to-end lifecycle management of SATO desktops, mobile and industrial printers.

As a global leader in RFID technology and auto-ID solutions, SATO’s innovative range of printers, integrated with SOTI Connect, provides businesses with real-time device insights for data-driven decision-making and operational optimization.

The SOTI ONE Platform is an innovative, integrated management solution that maximizes the ROI of business-critical mobile devices and printers. SOTI helps businesses reduce the cost, complexity and downtime of mobile operations and delivers actionable insights to help make data-driven decisions.

“SOTI has been an invaluable partner for SATO and we are thrilled to support them as a Platinum Sponsor at SOTI SYNC 23. Their commitment to enterprise mobility solutions aligns perfectly with our focus on RFID technology and auto-ID solutions, making this collaboration beneficial for both parties and, most importantly, for our customers,” said Monika Grzeszczynska-Franczuk, Channel and Alliance Marketing Executive Europe.

“Our partnership with SATO continues to thrive due to our ability to understand each other’s business and our customers,” said Marc Lapierre, Senior Director, Strategic Partners at SOTI. “SATO printers are used in a variety of industries including emergency services, retail, transportation and logistics (T&L), field services and healthcare which makes our partnership especially innovative for our joint customers.”

SOTI SYNC 23 is taking place at the Westin Grand Munich Hotel, and features keynotes from renowned experts, workshops and presentations on a wide range of industry and mobile application topics. SOTI SYNC is where technology experts accelerate their business and network with industry leaders in mobile technology from around the globe. Attendees participate in live demonstrations of the latest technologies from SOTI and test the latest hardware and software products from industry innovators to learn how new generations of tools and technologies can help optimize and elevate their business operations.

To learn more about the SOTI’s annual partner and user conference, SOTI SYNC, click here

About SATO

SATO (TOKYO:6287) is a global provider of automatic identification and data collection solutions for leading companies throughout the supply chain. SATO helps tag every ‘thing’ to turn it into big data — making it knowable in real time. An industry pioneer focused on the on-site needs of customers, SATO engineers hardware, software and consumables and integrates them with third party offerings to streamline workflows and capture and visualize data for a connected world of productivity, safety, reassurance and sustainability. Founded in 1940, SATO has a presence in 26 countries with a workforce of over 5,600. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, it reported revenues of 142,824 million yen (€1.01 billion*). More information about SATO can be found at sato-global.com

*Based on an average exchange rate of 1 EUR = 140.98 JPY

About SOTI

SOTI is the world’s most trusted provider of mobile device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions and services provides the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide an integrated solution to manage and secure all mobile devices and connected peripherals in an organization. For more information, visit soti.net.

