Concrete Sealers Market Research Report by Size and Share | Latest Development, Growth Statistics and Forecast to 2031

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concrete sealer industry is a sector within the construction and building materials industry that focuses on producing and distributing products designed to protect and enhance the appearance and durability of concrete surfaces. Concrete sealers are coatings or treatments applied to concrete surfaces, such as floors, driveways, sidewalks, and walls, to provide a range of benefits.

According to the report, the global concrete sealers industry generated $1.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Concrete sealers form a protective barrier on the surface of concrete, preventing moisture, chemicals, oil, and other contaminants from penetrating and causing damage. This protection can extend the lifespan of concrete surfaces.

𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: By reducing the penetration of moisture and chemicals, concrete sealers can help prevent cracking, spalling, and other forms of concrete deterioration, ultimately improving the durability of the surface.

The surge in demand for building and construction activity and emergence of DIY projects have enhanced the growth of the global concrete sealers market. In addition, strong economic growth has surged the establishments of industries where concrete sealers are used as a protective coating for washers, driers, steel pipes, fittings, structural inserts, and industrial equipment. This may propel the growth of the concrete sealers market. However, shortages of raw materials have led to an increase in the price of concrete sealers, which in turn, is expected to restrain the market growth.

𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Concrete sealers can enhance the appearance of concrete by adding a glossy or matte finish, enhancing the color, and reducing the effects of efflorescence (white, powdery deposits on the surface).

𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:Sealed concrete surfaces are generally easier to clean and maintain, as dirt and stains are less likely to penetrate the surface. This makes concrete sealers popular for use in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲: Some sealers can improve the slip resistance of concrete surfaces, making them safer in areas prone to wet conditions.

The pertaining sealers segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global concrete sealers market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Sustained economic growth has surged the need for a faster and more reliable mode of transportation where pertaining concrete sealers are widely used as a protective coating on driveways. This may act as one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the concrete sealers market. Furthermore, factors such as increase in disposable income, technological upgrades, and a spurring rise in number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have led the automotive & transportation sector to witness significant growth where pertaining concrete sealers are used as a coating for corrosion resistance purposes.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

- Penetrating Sealers: These sealers are designed to penetrate the pores of the concrete and chemically react to form a protective barrier. They are commonly used for outdoor applications.

- Film-Forming Sealers: These sealers create a protective film on the surface of the concrete. They are available in various finishes, such as glossy or matte, and are often used for indoor applications.

- Acrylic Sealers: Acrylic-based sealers are popular for their affordability and ease of application. They offer good protection and can enhance the appearance of concrete surfaces.

The commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifth of the global concrete sealers market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The expansion of the commercial industry and increase in working population and government schemes and high potential investment in developing commercial building across the globe has driven the concrete sealers market.

- Polyurethane Sealers: Polyurethane sealers provide a high level of protection and durability. They are often used in industrial and commercial settings.

- Epoxy Sealers: Epoxy sealers are known for their excellent chemical resistance and are commonly used in areas exposed to harsh chemicals.

- Silicate Sealers: Silicate-based sealers chemically react with the concrete to form a durable, mineral-based protective barrier. They are often used for industrial and commercial floors.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global concrete sealers market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rise in building & construction, transportation, chemical manufacturing, and other sectors have enhanced the performance of the concrete sealers in the Asia-Pacific region.

The demand for concrete sealers is influenced by factors such as construction activity, infrastructure development, and the desire for sustainable and low-maintenance building materials. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in eco-friendly and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) sealers to meet environmental and health considerations.

The industry may also be affected by advancements in sealer technology, regulatory changes, and trends in architectural and design preferences. Companies in this industry often engage in research and development to create innovative products that offer better performance, durability, and environmental sustainability.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

- BASF SE,

- Sika AG,

- PPG Industries,

- Laticrete International, Inc.,

- Royal Associates,

- Valspar,

- Prosoco Corporation,

- Mapei Corporation,

- W. R. Meadows, Inc.,

- XETEX INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED INDIA

