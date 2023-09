AZERBAIJAN, September 27 - From Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Srpska

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, dear Mr. President!

I would like to extend my gratefulness for the opportunity to meet Your Excellency in Budapest on 20 August and to discuss further possibilities of...

26 September 2023, 17:51