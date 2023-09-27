Polymer Bearing Market: Future Growing Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2031

Polymer Bearing Market Report

The polymer bearing industry involves the manufacturing and distribution of bearings made from various types of polymers or plastic materials.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polymer bearing industry involves the manufacturing and distribution of bearings made from various types of polymers or plastic materials. Bearings are mechanical components that reduce friction and facilitate smooth movement between two surfaces, typically rotating or sliding parts in machinery and equipment. Polymer bearings, also known as plastic bearings or composite bearings, are designed to offer specific advantages over traditional metal bearings in certain applications.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polymer bearing market garnered $9.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $14.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Polymer bearings can be made from a variety of materials, including PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), PEEK (polyetheretherketone), nylon, UHMWPE (ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene), and more. The choice of material depends on factors such as the application, environmental conditions, load capacity, and temperature requirements.

The expanding use of polymer bearings in the automotive, medical & pharmaceutical, textile, food processing, chemical, office products, and semiconductor industries serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global polymer bearing market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global polymer bearing market share.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬:

- Self-lubricating: Many polymer bearings are self-lubricating, reducing the need for external lubrication.

- Corrosion Resistance: Polymer bearings are often more resistant to corrosion than metal bearings, making them suitable for harsh environments.

- Lightweight: They are generally lighter than metal bearings, which can be advantageous in weight-sensitive applications.

- Quiet Operation: Polymer bearings can offer quieter operation compared to metal bearings.

- Cost-Effective: Depending on the specific application, polymer bearings can be cost-effective due to their long lifespan and reduced maintenance requirements.

The phenolic segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global polymer bearing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the acetal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨:

- Food and beverage processing equipment

- Automotive components

- Medical devices

- Agricultural machinery

- Conveyor systems

- Aerospace applications

- Marine equipment

- Electrical and electronics

The automobile segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global polymer bearing market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬: The manufacturing processes for polymer bearings may involve injection molding, machining, or extrusion. These processes allow for precise control over bearing dimensions and properties.

𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Polymer bearings can be customized to meet specific application requirements, including size, shape, load capacity, and temperature resistance.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global polymer bearing market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Asia-Pacific.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: The demand for polymer bearings has been steadily growing due to their advantages over traditional metal bearings in certain situations. This growth is driven by industries seeking improved performance, reduced maintenance, and cost savings.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The polymer bearing industry is competitive, with numerous manufacturers and suppliers offering a wide range of products. Market leaders in this industry often have extensive experience in material science and engineering to provide innovative solutions.

Leading market players of the global polymer bearing market analyzed in the research include Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Dotmar Engineering Plastics, Igus Bearings Inc., OILES CORPORATION, KMS Bearings, Inc, Saint-Gobain, SKF, ISB Industries, waukesha bearings corporation, Kashima Bearings, Inc.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Polymer bearings can be more environmentally friendly than some metal bearings, as they may require less lubrication and generate less friction and wear, ultimately leading to reduced energy consumption and longer service life.

The polymer bearing industry plays a significant role in various sectors where friction reduction, corrosion resistance, and other specific properties are crucial. The choice between polymer and metal bearings depends on the particular application's requirements and conditions.

