The Global Lignocellulosic Fibers Market is Projected to reach USD 19.2 Billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research
Rise in demand for sustainable lignocellulosic fiber-based bioplastic offers lucrative opportunities to market playersWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Lignocellulosic Fibers Market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 19.2 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period, 2023-2031.
The key objective of the TMR report is to offer a complete assessment of the global market including major leading stakeholders of the Lignocellulosic Fibers industry. The current and historical status of the market together with forecasted market size and trends are demonstrated in the assessment in simple manner. In addition, the report delivers data on the volume, share, revenue, production, and sales in the market.
Severe environmental damage & pollution across the world, rapid depletion of petroleum sources, and rise in need for minimizing waste disposal have increased demand for more sustainable alternatives to synthetic fiber. Considerable efforts have been taken to use bio-based resource as a substitute for non-renewable materials that reduces the risk of environmental degradation.
Development of green composite named lignocellulosic fiber (plant base fiber) has gained interest of the material science industry. The fiber is ecologically harmless, cheap, recyclable, and available locally. It also exhibits good mechanical properties and thermal conductivity. Lignocellulosic fiber is renewable, degradable, and CO2 neutral.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
• Rise in Lignocellulosic Fiber-reinforced Bioplastics: In terms of application, bioplastics is a lucrative segment of the lignocellulosic fibers market. Government regulations in several countries are promoting usage of sustainable biomaterials for green composites to reduce carbon footprint and reliance on synthetic feedstock. Surge in demand for lignocellulosic fiber reinforced polymer composites in the manufacture of bioplastics offers lucrative opportunities to companies. Increase in preference for bioplastics over traditional plastics is likely to spur usage of lignocellulosic fiber in plastic composites. These fibers are likely to gain significant traction among manufacturers of bioplastics, as these have versatile properties, are biodegradable, and are abundant in nature.
• Increase in Preference for Wood-based Lignocellulosic Fiber Owing to Renewable Nature: Based on source, the wood segment accounted for leading share in 2022. Ease of availability, low cost, and unique properties of lignocellulosic fibers derived from wood are expected to propel the segment. Moreover, wood-based lignocellulosic fibers exhibit high mechanical strength and usually need less energy for processing.
Lignocellulosic Fibers Market Research Methodologies and Approaches
The report on the Lignocellulosic Fibers market is prepared by employing well-validated research methodologies and approaches. The study authors have applied industry-validated tools for collection of data, including interviews, observations, surveys, questionnaire, and secondary research. The adoption of robust approaches for quantitative research measures makes the study offer holistic perspectives and unique.
Value Chain Analysis in Lignocellulosic Fibers Market: Trends and Industry Perspectives
The study presents a comprehensive insight into the value chain of the industry or industries associated with the Lignocellulosic Fibers market. It offers insights into trends shaping marketing channels that have delivered customer value. In understanding the marketspace, the business intelligence study evaluates changing consumer demands in various segments. Product/service segments where new strategies are required to attract demand are also highlighted in the study. The study offers business executives some of the pertinent consumer behavior models, which will help companies strengthen their prospects. The study offers a detailed evaluation on the changing attitudes and perceptions of customers to shed light on the potential revenue streams in the Lignocellulosic Fibers market.
Analysis of Key Players
Leading players focus on technological innovations, business expansion through acquisitions, financial restructuring & investments, capacity expansion, and merger & acquisition to increase global presence. BASF SE, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Bharatiya Natural Fibres, Barnhardt Manufacturing Company, The Natural Fibre Company, OECO Textiles, TECNARO GmbH, Bast Fibre Technologies, Inc., and Coastgrass ApS are the prominent players operating in the market.
Some of the key aspects that the study sheds light on are:
• What are some of the recent marketing warfare strategies that have impacted the development of the Lignocellulosic Fibers market?
• How are some of the large-sized players allocating funds to strategic business units to stay ahead of rivals and peers?
• What are some of the expansion strategies by new entrants and top players?
• How do new entrants intend to use business strategies for generating customer value?
• What are some of the consumer-oriented strategies by pioneers and innovators?
• How do established players intend to enter into new markets and grow their market shares during the forecast period of 2023 – 2031?
