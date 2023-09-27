Tutors International to Speak on the First Day of the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum, Cayman Islands, 2023

Cayman Islands — 27th September 2023. Tutors International, the private tutoring company specialising in full-time private tuition for ultra-high-net-worth families, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum, Cayman Islands, 2023. This event will unfold at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton and is expected to gather an exclusive audience of Family Offices and UHNWIs.

The forum aims to explore the intricacies of organising and investing wealth as well as the dynamics of family governance. Tutors International has been invited to contribute to the "From Peers, For Peers" segment and will present a captivating talk on "Roam and Thrive: The Freedom of Learning with Traveling Tutors."

Keynote Details

Date: 14th October 2023 (Day 1 of the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum)

Time: 14:30

Location: Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

The presentation will feature contributions from Adam Caller, Founder of Tutors International, Victoria Gibbs, COO, and Joanna Dunkley Phillips, Private Tutor, moderated by Luke Besant, Public Relations at Tutors International.

Drawing from their wide range of experiences and success stories, Tutors International aims to address a significant question for ultra-high-net-worth families: "How can we provide our children with an uncompromising, world-class education while living a life unbounded by geographic constraints?" The answer, they propose, lies in their pioneering educational model, which turns the world into a classroom.

About Prestel and Partner Family Office Forums

Designed exclusively for family principals, family office c-suite executives, wealth owners, and a selected group of partners, these forums focus on the most pressing family office and private investor topics, with an international perspective.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to reach their personal potential and academic excellence fully. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Call to Action

If you represent an Ultra-High-Net-Worth Family Office and are seeking unparalleled educational solutions that provide your children with freedom and flexibility without compromising on quality, join us on the 14th of October at the Ritz-Carlton in the Cayman Islands.

For more information, please visit the Prestel and Partner website.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Prama House

267 Banbury Road

Oxford OX2 7HT

England

ENDS

