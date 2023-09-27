Digital TV SoC Market Size is Projected to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Digital TV SoC Market

Digital TV SoC Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global digital TV SoC market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for digital entertainment solutions paired with safety laws across emerging economies.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Digital TV SoC Market by Application (LCD, LED, OLED, QLED), by End User (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global digital TV SoC market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $28.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031

A digital TV System on Chip is equipped with various electronic components such as PU (graphics processor), memory, USB controller, power management circuits, and wireless radios. A system-on-chip (SoC) is an electronic substrate that is fully functional and may include analog, digital, mixed-signal, or radio frequency operations. Further, the next-generation digital TV System on Chip is equipped with enhanced artificial intelligence to support Dolby Vision IQ with precision detail and enhanced user experience.

The growth of global digital TV SoC market trends is majorly driven by the surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices coupled with the surge in disposable income in developing economies. Moreover, integration with advanced technologies is expected to drive market growth. However, the high initial cost of design & development, and maintenance are acting as prime restraints of the global market. On the contrary, the rise in demand for compact and scalable ICs in the global electronic industry is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the digital TV SoC industry during the forecast period.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the digital TV SoC market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The digital TV SoC industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global digital TV SoC market include,

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Apple Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the growth of the global digital TV SoC industry include the surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices paired with the surge in disposable income in developing economies. Moreover, integration with advanced technologies is expected to drive the digital TV SoC market opportunity. However, the high initial cost of design & development, and maintenance is acting as a prime barrier to early adoption, which hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, the rise in demand for compact and scalable ICs is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the digital TV SoC market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international digital TV SoC market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the digital TV SoC market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major digital TV SoC suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

