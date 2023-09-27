Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment market is projected to reach $2.14 billion by 2027, with a 12.5% CAGR, according to TBRC’s report.
The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment global market is driven by an anticipated shortage of healthcare professionals, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead. Key players include Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, GE Healthcare, and more.
Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Segments
• By Type Of Device: Heart Monitors, Breath Monitors, Haematology Monitors, Multi - Parameter Monitors
• By End User: Home Care Settings, Clinics, Hospitals
• By Application: Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorder, Weight Monitoring And Fitness Monitoring, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Remote patient monitoring devices and equipment allow a patient to use a mobile medical device for a routine test and send the test data to a healthcare expert in real-time.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC