Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,020 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine’s financing needs in 2023 and beyond: Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine meets in Brussels 

On 26 September, the Sixth Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine met in person in Brussels. The Committee discussed Ukraine’s financing needs beyond 2023 and its vision for recovery, reconstruction and modernisation and the absorption capacity of donor financing for 2023 rapid recovery needs and project implementation.

The Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine, launched this January, brings together high-level officials from Ukraine, the EU, the G7 countries, and partners from International Financial Institutions. It coordinates efforts to address Ukraine’s financing needs, both in the short and medium-term.

On 26 September, Ukraine’s representatives informed the Steering Committee on the progress with the absorption of donor financing for 2023 rapid recovery needs and project implementation. The Committee agreed on the need to support Ukraine in this process, including with possible technical assistance and advisory support.

The Platform members also discussed ways to support Ukraine in its reform plans. The Government of Ukraine presented its work on the Ukraine Plan. This medium-term growth strategy aims to provide a coherent roadmap for Ukraine’s reforms and investments, help rebuild and modernise, facilitate EU accession, and strengthen macro-financial stability. 

The Steering Committee also discussed the possibility of using the Ukraine Plan as a starting point for coordinating donor support and the reform/investment roadmap, and agreed to further work on a sectoral basis by organising sectoral workshops.

The Steering Committee will continue to meet regularly.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine’s financing needs in 2023 and beyond: Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine meets in Brussels 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more