Ukraine’s financing needs in 2023 and beyond: Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine meets in Brussels 

On 26 September, the Sixth Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine met in person in Brussels. The Committee discussed Ukraine’s financing needs beyond 2023 and its vision for recovery, reconstruction and modernisation and the absorption capacity of donor financing for 2023 rapid recovery needs and project implementation.

The Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine, launched this January, brings together high-level officials from Ukraine, the EU, the G7 countries, and partners from International Financial Institutions. It coordinates efforts to address Ukraine’s financing needs, both in the short and medium-term.

On 26 September, Ukraine’s representatives informed the Steering Committee on the progress with the absorption of donor financing for 2023 rapid recovery needs and project implementation. The Committee agreed on the need to support Ukraine in this process, including with possible technical assistance and advisory support.

The Platform members also discussed ways to support Ukraine in its reform plans. The Government of Ukraine presented its work on the Ukraine Plan. This medium-term growth strategy aims to provide a coherent roadmap for Ukraine’s reforms and investments, help rebuild and modernise, facilitate EU accession, and strengthen macro-financial stability.

The Steering Committee also discussed the possibility of using the Ukraine Plan as a starting point for coordinating donor support and the reform/investment roadmap, and agreed to further work on a sectoral basis by organising sectoral workshops.

The Steering Committee will continue to meet regularly.

