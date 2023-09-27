Environmental Monitoring Market To Hit USD 43.48 Billion by 2030, Driven by Robust 8.2% CAGR

Environmental Monitoring Market Size

Surge in health concerns & increase in deaths due to rise in pollution levels & rise in the need for better resource management drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global environmental monitoring market generated $19.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $43.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The rise in the need for efficient natural resource management increased health concerns due to the rise in pollution levels, and the development of environment-friendly industries drives the growth of the global environmental monitoring market. However, the slow speed of implementation of pollution control reforms in emerging countries restrains market growth. On the other hand, an increase in investments by businesses for the deployment of pollution monitoring solutions creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The adoption of environmental monitoring platforms in the healthcare industry increased as it provides several benefits such as saving money and excellent quality of care to patients by reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections.

• The private sector used environmental monitoring technologies to understand the risks in their facilities and take vital actions such as human testing and contact tracing to lower down the possibility of the COVID-19 infection. This, in turn, drives the growth of the market during the pandemic.

Based on components, the particulate detection segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biological detection segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the air pollution monitoring segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global environmental monitoring market and is projected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the water pollution monitoring segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global environmental monitoring market include 3M, Danaher, Emerson Electric Co. , General Electric , Honeywell International Inc., Merck KGaA , Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, TE Connectivity Ltd. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the environmental monitoring industry.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of global environmental monitoring market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on global environmental monitoring industry.

