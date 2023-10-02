School 4.0: American K-12 virtual school - Ivy Global School opens the first campus, recruits students on a global scale

The leadership of Ivy Global School cut the ribbon at the opening of its new campus

In this instance, Ivy Global School and IJGA signed an agreement to collaborate in recruiting and training talented golf students.

Ivy Global School’s students will have an additional place to participate in diverse experiences such as practical classes, exciting extracurricular activities, culture-exchange programs...” — Dr. Kyle Konold, Principal of Ivy Global School

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The campus is located in Lake County, Florida, marking a significant milestone for the school while expanding its hybrid academic activities in the US market. Additionally, the new campus offers valuable experiences for students both in the US and globally.

Ivy Global School, established in Tampa, has rapidly expanded its operations in the US and other countries since its establishment in 2020. The school offers innovative online learning programs to thousands of students of all ages. Ivy Global School has also designed specialized programs for gifted students in arts and sports, providing them with opportunities to develop and showcase their talents while ensuring a path to a diploma degree upon graduation.

The brand new campus of Ivy Global School is situated on a 20-acre land next to Lake Harris, only 50 minutes Northwest of Orlando International Airport. The campus offers modern facilities and amenities for students attending in-person or online training. It has well-equipped classrooms, as well as spacious student common areas such as reading room, fitness center, swimming pool, and cafeteria; ensuring smooth operations for hundreds of students who will be studying at the same time. In addition, students can enjoy the convenience of on-campus housing designed to replicate family-style living rather than a dorm-style living situation. The location is also suitable for occasional trips to parks, shopping malls, beautiful beaches, and local attractions.

Apart from attending classes at the new campus, students who are skilled in sports, particularly golf, can participate in periodic golf events held by the school. The modern facilities include an 18-hole golf course that meets Florida State Golf Association standards, over 50,000 square feet of training tee space, and 30,000 square feet of putting and short-game greens to cater to the learning needs of the talented golf students. To further enhance the learning experience, modern workout systems such as Focusband, Trackman, Swing Catalyst are also available on campus.

Dr. Kyle Konold, Principal of Ivy Global School, expressed that the new campus launching was a significant milestone in the development of this school, after more than three years of official operation. The school plans to organize winter, spring, and summer camps for students as soon as the new campus becomes fully operational. Ivy Global School’s students, not only in the US but worldwide, will have an additional place to participate in diverse experiences such as practical classes, exciting extracurricular activities, culture-exchange programs and engage in face-to-face interactions with teachers and peers without incurring additional costs.

Furthermore, in celebration of the inauguration of the new campus, on September 16, Ivy Global School signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Junior Golf Academy (IJGA) to collaborate in recruiting and training talented students in golf. From now on, students studying at IJGA can access Ivy Global School's K-12 general education program, which is accredited by Cognia and widely applied around the world. “This collaboration will provide students from both institutions with more choices and opportunities to succeed in the short term”, Mr. Andrew Summers, CEO of IJGA shared.

A cooperation agreement was signed by representatives of Ivy Global School and IJGA, and scholarships were awarded to talented golf students within the United States.

Along with the opening of the new campus and collaboration with IJGA, Ivy Global School also commenced the academic year in early September, signifying the fourth consecutive year of operation on a global scale.

Ivy Global School is an accredited virtual private school that offers American-standard K-12 education to students from around the world and across the United States. The school ensures that students and families receive a comprehensive curriculum that meets both State and National Standards, which is provided by highly qualified partners like Florida Virtual School and Edmentum. Ivy Global School’s new campus is located at 26945 Bella Vista Drive, Howey-in-the-Hills, FL 34737.

