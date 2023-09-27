Fusion Fuel Receives Purchase Order for 300 kW Electrolyzer and Balance of Plant System from Leading Global Building Solutions Supplier

Milestone contract represents first sale of HEVO-Chain technology to replace the use of fossil fuels in the industrial sector

SABUGO, Portugal, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ: HTOO), a developer of disruptive green hydrogen solutions, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a significant milestone in the commercialization of its HEVO-Chain system with the signing of a contract with a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, operating in the cement, aggregates and other building materials segments. The client has placed a purchase order for a 300 kW PEM electrolyzer and associated balance of plant equipment. The system will use Fusion Fuel’s plug-and-play HEVO-Chain technology, which employs a building-block approach using modular 20 kW Cubes to deliver green hydrogen solutions tailored to individual customer needs. The project, which will be developed in Spain, is expected to be fully installed and operational in the first half of 2024.



This project will also mark the first deployment of Fusion Fuel’s oxygen capture system, an innovation that will enable the facility to capture both the hydrogen and oxygen released during the electrolysis of water. Eight kilograms of oxygen are produced for each kilogram of hydrogen derived through electrolysis, oxygen which is typically released into the ambient environment. With Fusion Fuel’s oxygen capture system, the client can now further reduce its environmental impact by harnessing this oxygen for other applications.

Frederico Chaves, CEO of Fusion Fuel, stated, “We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the world’s largest cement and building solutions companies, one that is at the forefront of sustainability and decarbonization in a critical and difficult-to-abate area of the industrial economy. We are eager to showcase the advantages of our modular HEVO-Chain system as well as deliver our oxygen capture system for the first time, demonstrating our continuing commitment to sustainability and contributing to our client’s ambitious vision for a greener future.”

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is rapidly emerging as a leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, the HEVO, and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity and flexibility in the design and deployment of cost-competitive, decentralized green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. Learn more about Fusion Fuel by visiting our website at https://www.fusion-fuel.eu , and by following us on LinkedIn .

